Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 700 new cases, 384 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 700 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 620 and the number of probable cases rising by 80, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
A record 384 new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 326 confirmed and 58 probable.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (77), Big Horn, Campbell (30), Carbon, Converse (five), Crook (four), Fremont (59), Goshen (20), Hot Springs (two), Johnson (three), Laramie (145), Lincoln (three), Natrona (136), Niobrara (three), Park (15), Sheridan (20), Sweetwater (48), Teton (30), Uinta (14), Washakie (two) and Weston (four) counties. The department subtracted one case each from Platte and Sublette counties' totals.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 6,601 (7,197 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 172 (up 25 from Friday)
Deaths: 114 (none this week, 27 this month)
Total cases: 18,010 (15,311 confirmed, 2,699 probable)
Total recoveries: 10,696 (9,136 confirmed, 1,560 probable)
Total tests: 305,408 (142,459 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 429.1 per day. That number is up 18.9 from a day ago, up 115 from a week ago and up 301.3 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 498.2 per day. That number is up 17.9 from a day ago, up 136 from a week ago and up 346.8 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 6,061. That number is up 297 from a day ago, up 1,738 from a week ago and up 4,772 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 7,197. That number is up 316 from a day ago, up 2,080 from a week ago and up 5,648 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Natrona (656), Laramie (618) and Campbell (486) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Weston (52%), Goshen (37.3%) and Natrona (34.2%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fifth fewest (ninth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 24th fewest (sixth most in the last seven days)
Deaths: third fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: sixth fewest (sixth most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany 1,839 (178)
- Big Horn 282 (35)
- Campbell 1,504 (126)
- Carbon 350 (37)
- Converse 261 (146)
- Crook 157 (13)
- Fremont 1,718 (242)
- Goshen 236 (34)
- Hot Springs 56 (9)
- Johnson 105 (52)
- Laramie 1,940 (566)
- Lincoln 356 (71)
- Natrona 1,917 (464)
- Niobrara 9 (30)
- Park 862 (95)
- Platte 138 (71)
- Sheridan 840 (207)
- Sublette 161 (52)
- Sweetwater 730 (46)
- Teton 974 (33)
- Uinta 449 (119)
- Washakie 171 (19)
- Weston 256 (54)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 18
- Natrona: 13
- Big Horn: 9
- Laramie: 9
- Sheridan: 8
- Washakie: 7
- Albany: 6
- Goshen: 6
- Campbell: 5
- Converse: 5
- Lincoln: 4
- Platte: 4
- Sweetwater: 4
- Uinta: 4
- Carbon: 3
- Park: 3
- Johnson: 2
- Teton: 2
- Crook: 1
- Sublette: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
