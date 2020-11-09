Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 700 new cases, 384 new recoveries

Total tests: 305,408 (142,459 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 429.1 per day. That number is up 18.9 from a day ago, up 115 from a week ago and up 301.3 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 498.2 per day. That number is up 17.9 from a day ago, up 136 from a week ago and up 346.8 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 6,061. That number is up 297 from a day ago, up 1,738 from a week ago and up 4,772 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 7,197. That number is up 316 from a day ago, up 2,080 from a week ago and up 5,648 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Natrona (656), Laramie (618) and Campbell (486) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.