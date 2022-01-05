Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 709 new cases, 450 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 709 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 505 and the number of probable cases rising by 204 since Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 450 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,323 (2,125 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 63 as of Tuesday (down from 64 Monday).

Deaths: 1,572 (46 announced this week).

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 620,813

First vaccine doses given: 260,911

Second vaccine doses given: 232,654

Booster doses given: 94,074

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,865

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,240

Janssen doses given: 21,837

Janssen boosters given: 1,232

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 294.3 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 2,125. That number is up 446 from a month ago.