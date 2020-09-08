Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 71 new cases, 35 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 71 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 58 and the number of probable cases rising by 13, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
The 71 total cases are the second most announced in a single day. However, no cases were announced Monday because of the Labor Day holiday, the first day since the start of the pandemic in Wyoming that the number of cases was not updated.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (18), Campbell (four), Carbon (two), Converse, Crook, Fremont (four), Goshen, Laramie (three), Lincoln, Natrona (10), Park, Sheridan (five), Sweetwater (five) and Teton (three). The department subtracted one confirmed case from Uinta County's total.
Thirty-five new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 31 confirmed and four probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 492 (610 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 17 (down two from Monday)
Deaths: 42 (none this week, five this month)
Total cases: 4,103 (3,483 confirmed, 620 probable)
Total recoveries: 3,451 (2,949 confirmed, 502 probable)
Total tests: 117,914 (43,132 from state lab, 74,782 from commercial labs)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average is 27.3 confirmed cases and 31.9 total cases per day.
A week ago, we were averaging the same number of confirmed cases and 0.4 more total cases per day.
A month ago, we were averaging 5.3 more confirmed cases and 6.6 more total cases per day.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (50), Laramie (30) and Natrona (26) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Albany (29.6%), Big Horn (21.7%) and Sheridan (17.7%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: second fewest (third fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: sixth fewest (ninth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: second fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: third fewest (20th fewest in the last seven days)
All numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 169 (31)
- Big Horn: 46 (5)
- Campbell: 180 (30)
- Carbon: 167 (25)
- Converse: 32 (18)
- Crook: 15
- Fremont: 548 (64)
- Goshen: 57 (10)
- Hot Springs: 26 (4)
- Johnson: 22 (6)
- Laramie: 444 (148)
- Lincoln: 90 (28)
- Natrona: 269 (53)
- Niobrara: 1 (2)
- Park: 160 (13)
- Platte: 6 (1)
- Sheridan: 124 (56)
- Sublette: 40 (10)
- Sweetwater: 296 (18)
- Teton: 416 (34)
- Uinta: 258 (51)
- Washakie: 103 (8)
- Weston: 14 (5)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Washakie: 6
- Laramie: 4
- Carbon: 2
- Natrona: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Big Horn: 1
- Campbell: 1
- Goshen: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Lincoln: 1
- Park: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sheridan: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Active cases are determined by subtracting the number of recoveries and deaths from the number of cases.
