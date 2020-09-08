Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 71 new cases, 35 new recoveries

Total recoveries: 3,451 (2,949 confirmed, 502 probable)

Total tests: 117,914 (43,132 from state lab, 74,782 from commercial labs)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average is 27.3 confirmed cases and 31.9 total cases per day.

A week ago, we were averaging the same number of confirmed cases and 0.4 more total cases per day.

A month ago, we were averaging 5.3 more confirmed cases and 6.6 more total cases per day.

Where are the cases coming from?

Albany (50), Laramie (30) and Natrona (26) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Albany (29.6%), Big Horn (21.7%) and Sheridan (17.7%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

How do we compare nationally?

Total cases: second fewest (third fewest in the last seven days)