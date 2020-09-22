Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 72 new cases, 58 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 72 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 42 and the number of probable cases rising by 30, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (four), Campbell (four), Converse (three), Crook, Fremont (four), Lincoln (two), Natrona (three), Park (three), Platte, Sheridan (four), Sublette (seven), Teton (two), Uinta and Weston (three) counties.
Fifty-eight new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 50 confirmed and eight probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 598 (737 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 21 (down two from Monday)
Deaths: 49 (none this week, 12 this month)
Total cases: 5,016 (4,231 confirmed, 785 probable)
Total recoveries: 4,230 (3,584 confirmed, 646 probable)
Total tests: 149,060 (94,055 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 59.6 per day. That number is up 1.2 from a day ago, up 22 from a week ago and up 18.7 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 71.9 per day. That number is up 3.9 from a day ago, up 28.7 from a week ago and up 26.2 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 598. That number is down eight from a day ago, up 208 from a week ago and up 55 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 737. That number is up 14 from a day ago, up 270 from a week ago and up 101 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (153), Natrona (97) and Sheridan (58) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Platte (60%), Converse (51.4%) and Albany (45.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 333 (64)
- Big Horn: 46 (5)
- Campbell: 221 (33)
- Carbon: 187 (30)
- Converse: 74 (32)
- Crook: 29 (6)
- Fremont: 599 (75)
- Goshen: 70 (10)
- Hot Springs: 32 (5)
- Johnson: 24 (6)
- Laramie: 494 (160)
- Lincoln: 113 (31)
- Natrona: 377 (86)
- Niobrara: 1 (2)
- Park: 192 (18)
- Platte: 15 (6)
- Sheridan: 186 (68)
- Sublette: 60 (19)
- Sweetwater: 305 (18)
- Teton: 473 (33)
- Uinta: 276 (63)
- Washakie: 104 (9)
- Weston: 20 (6)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Washakie: 6
- Laramie: 4
- Natrona: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Carbon: 2
- Park: 2
- Goshen: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Big Horn: 1
- Campbell: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Lincoln: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
