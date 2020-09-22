Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 72 new cases, 58 new recoveries

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 71.9 per day. That number is up 3.9 from a day ago, up 28.7 from a week ago and up 26.2 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 598. That number is down eight from a day ago, up 208 from a week ago and up 55 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 737. That number is up 14 from a day ago, up 270 from a week ago and up 101 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Albany (153), Natrona (97) and Sheridan (58) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Platte (60%), Converse (51.4%) and Albany (45.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)