Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 73 new cases, 61 new recoveries

Where are the cases coming from?

Albany (153), Natrona (98) and Sheridan (58) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Platte (57.1%), Converse (53.5%) and Albany (46.5%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

How do we compare nationally?

Total cases: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)

Cases per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (23rd most in the last seven days)

Deaths: second fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)

Deaths per 100,000 residents: third fewest (23rd fewest in the last seven days)

All numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.

Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)