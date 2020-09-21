Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 73 new cases, 61 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 73 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 65 and the number of probable cases rising by eight, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
The state matched its high mark with 23 hospitalized coronavirus patients Monday. There were also 23 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wyoming on April 20 and 21, during the initial onset of the pandemic here.
The state set new high marks Monday in 10-day confirmed cases, 10-day total cases, active cases and total active cases.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (20), Campbell (six), Carbon (two), Converse (two), Fremont (six), Goshen (five), Laramie (four), Natrona (five), Park (three), Sheridan (seven), Teton (six) and Uinta counties. The department subtracted two confirmed cases from Sublette County's total.
The Natrona County School District announced Monday that one Kelly Walsh student had tested positive.
Sixty-one new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 49 confirmed and 12 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 606 (723 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 23 (up seven from Friday)
Deaths: 49 (none this week, 12 this month)
Total cases: 4,944 (4,189 confirmed, 755 probable)
Total recoveries: 4,172 (3,534 confirmed, 638 probable)
Total tests: 145,231 (93,376 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 58.4 per day. That number is up 1.9 from a day ago, up 23.4 from a week ago and up 17.4 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 68 per day. That number is up 0.8 from a day ago, up 27.7 from a week ago and up 22.9 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 606. That number is up 16 from a day ago, up 224 from a week ago and up 63 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 723. That number is up 12 from a day ago, up 261 from a week ago and up 100 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (153), Natrona (98) and Sheridan (58) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Platte (57.1%), Converse (53.5%) and Albany (46.5%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (23rd most in the last seven days)
Deaths: second fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: third fewest (23rd fewest in the last seven days)
All numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 329 (56)
- Big Horn: 46 (5)
- Campbell: 217 (33)
- Carbon: 187 (29)
- Converse: 71 (29)
- Crook: 28 (6)
- Fremont: 595 (71)
- Goshen: 70 (10)
- Hot Springs: 32 (5)
- Johnson: 24 (6)
- Laramie: 494 (158)
- Lincoln: 111 (31)
- Natrona: 374 (77)
- Niobrara: 1 (2)
- Park: 189 (16)
- Platte: 14 (6)
- Sheridan: 182 (71)
- Sublette: 53 (18)
- Sweetwater: 305 (18)
- Teton: 471 (33)
- Uinta: 275 (60)
- Washakie: 104 (9)
- Weston: 17 (6)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Washakie: 6
- Laramie: 4
- Natrona: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Carbon: 2
- Park: 2
- Goshen: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Big Horn: 1
- Campbell: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Lincoln: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.