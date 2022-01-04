Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 746 new cases, 419 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 746 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 577 and the number of probable cases rising by 169 since Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 419 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,173 (1,342 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 63 (up from 56 on Monday).

Deaths: 1,572 (46 announced in January).

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 620,813

First vaccine doses given: 260,911

Second vaccine doses given: 232,654

Booster doses given: 94,074

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,865

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,240

Janssen doses given: 21,837

Janssen boosters given: 1,232

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 243.6 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,173. That number is up 105 from a month ago.