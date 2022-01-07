 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 765 new cases, 528 new recoveries

COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus tests are prepared to be placed into a QIAcube for processing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Sept. 4, 2020. 

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 765 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 583 and the number of probable cases rising by 182 since Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 528 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,230 (3,284 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 73 as of Tuesday (up from 65 Thursday).

Deaths: 1,572 (46 announced this week).

Vaccine data as of Friday:

Total doses administered: 624,288

First vaccine doses given: 261,539

Second vaccine doses given: 233,143

Booster doses given: 95,713

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,151

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,599

Janssen doses given: 21,880

Janssen boosters given: 1,263

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 396 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,284. That number is up 1,610 from a month ago.

