Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 822 new cases, 345 new recoveries

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 705.9 per day. That number is up 5.7 from a day ago, up 217.9 from a week ago and up 541.7 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 796.5 per day. That number is up 10.9 from a day ago, up 231.4 from a week ago and up 603.2 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 9,769. That number is up 409 from a day ago, up 3,011 from a week ago and up 7,804 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 11,368. That number is up 477 from a day ago, up 3,355 from a week ago and up 9,027 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Natrona (1,331), Laramie (1,180) and Albany (718) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.