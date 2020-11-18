Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 822 new cases, 345 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 822 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 703 and the number of probable cases rising by 119, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (39), Big Horn (17), Campbell (65), Carbon (seven), Converse (nine), Crook (nine), Fremont (76), Goshen 26), Hot Springs (eight), Johnson (13), Laramie (56), Lincoln (nine), Natrona (166), Niobrara (three), Park (25), Platte (two), Sheridan (35), Sublette (11), Sweetwater (68), Teton (18), Uinta (27), Washakie (six) and Weston (eight) counties.
Three hundred forty-five new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 294 confirmed and 51 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 9,769 (11,368 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 210 (up six from Tuesday)
Deaths: 155 (11 this week, 68 this month)
Total cases: 25,275 (21,750 confirmed, 3,525 probable)
Total recoveries: 13,752 (11,826 confirmed, 1,926 probable)
Total tests: 342,393 (148,734 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 705.9 per day. That number is up 5.7 from a day ago, up 217.9 from a week ago and up 541.7 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 796.5 per day. That number is up 10.9 from a day ago, up 231.4 from a week ago and up 603.2 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 9,769. That number is up 409 from a day ago, up 3,011 from a week ago and up 7,804 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 11,368. That number is up 477 from a day ago, up 3,355 from a week ago and up 9,027 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Natrona (1,331), Laramie (1,180) and Albany (718) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (76%), Goshen (48.8%) and Natrona (42.8%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fifth fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 19th most (fourth most in the last seven days)
Deaths: third fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (eighth most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany 2,480 (217)
- Big Horn 362 (40)
- Campbell 2,143 (198)
- Carbon 462 (48)
- Converse 327 (185)
- Crook 229 (21)
- Fremont 2,330 (324)
- Goshen 422 (41)
- Hot Springs 89 (9)
- Johnson 158 (62)
- Laramie 2,975 (652)
- Lincoln 469 (76)
- Natrona 3,112 (654)
- Niobrara 25 (54)
- Park 1,006 (113)
- Platte 179 (100)
- Sheridan 1,204 (252)
- Sublette 230 (81)
- Sweetwater 1,155 (69)
- Teton 1,237 (34)
- Uinta 644 (191)
- Washakie 221 (42)
- Weston 291 (62)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 27
- Fremont: 22
- Laramie: 15
- Big Horn: 9
- Sheridan: 9
- Albany: 8
- Campbell: 7
- Washakie: 7
- Converse: 6
- Goshen: 6
- Lincoln: 6
- Carbon: 5
- Platte: 5
- Crook: 4
- Johnson: 4
- Park: 4
- Sweetwater: 4
- Uinta: 4
- Teton: 2
- Sublette: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
