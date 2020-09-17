Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 86 new cases, 29 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 86 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 70 and the number of probable cases rising by 16, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (16), Campbell (three), Carbon (seven), Converse (three), Fremont (four), Hot Springs, Laramie (three), Lincoln (three), Natrona (11), Park (three), Platte (two), Sheridan (two), Sublette (two), Sweetwater (three), Teton (six) and Washakie counties.

Twenty-nine new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 25 confirmed and four probable. There have now been 4,000 total recoveries in the state.

The state's 10-day averages in confirmed and total cases are now at all-time highs.

The 70 confirmed and 86 total cases announced Thursday are each the second-highest numbers in those categories since the pandemic began in Wyoming. Both single-day highs come from Wednesday, when 104 confirmed and 128 total cases were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 493 (603 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 16 (up two from Wednesday)