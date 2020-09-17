Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 86 new cases, 29 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 86 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 70 and the number of probable cases rising by 16, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (16), Campbell (three), Carbon (seven), Converse (three), Fremont (four), Hot Springs, Laramie (three), Lincoln (three), Natrona (11), Park (three), Platte (two), Sheridan (two), Sublette (two), Sweetwater (three), Teton (six) and Washakie counties.
Twenty-nine new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 25 confirmed and four probable. There have now been 4,000 total recoveries in the state.
The state's 10-day averages in confirmed and total cases are now at all-time highs.
The 70 confirmed and 86 total cases announced Thursday are each the second-highest numbers in those categories since the pandemic began in Wyoming. Both single-day highs come from Wednesday, when 104 confirmed and 128 total cases were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 493 (603 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 16 (up two from Wednesday)
Deaths: 49 (seven this week, 12 this month)
Total cases: 4,652 (3,939 confirmed, 716 probable)
Total recoveries: 4,000 (3,394 confirmed, 606 probable)
Total tests: 140,031 (90,736 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 51.1 per day. That number is up seven from a day ago, up 21.6 from a week ago and up 17.2 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 62 per day. That number is up 8.6 from a day ago, up 26.3 from a week ago and up 28.9 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 493. That number is up 42 from a day ago, up five from a week ago and down 31 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 603. That number is up 54 from a day ago, down one from a week ago and up four from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (106), Natrona (88) and Sheridan (43) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Platte (53.8%), Converse (48.3%) and Crook (48.1%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (22nd fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: second fewest (tied for third fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: third fewest (15th fewest in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 257(44)
- Big Horn: 46 (5)
- Campbell: 197 (33)
- Carbon: 179 (26)
- Converse: 60 (25)
- Crook: 27 (5)
- Fremont: 574 (72)
- Goshen: 64 (10)
- Hot Springs: 28 (4)
- Johnson: 23 (6)
- Laramie: 480 (155)
- Lincoln: 101 (30)
- Natrona: 347 (72)
- Niobrara: 1 (2)
- Park: 184 (15)
- Platte: 13 (5)
- Sheridan: 162 (64)
- Sublette: 50 (17)
- Sweetwater: 302 (18)
- Teton: 454 (33)
- Uinta: 266 (61)
- Washakie: 104 (8)
- Weston: 17 (6)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Washakie: 6
- Laramie: 4
- Natrona: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Carbon: 2
- Park: 2
- Goshen: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Big Horn: 1
- Campbell: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Lincoln: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
