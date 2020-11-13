Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 862 new cases, 497 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 862 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 801 and the number of probable cases rising by 61, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
A record 497 new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 404 confirmed and 93 probable. There are now more than 10,000 confirmed recoveries in the state.
There are new confirmed cases in every Wyoming county: Albany (64), Big Horn (13), Campbell (82), Carbon (eight), Converse (three), Crook (six), Fremont (121), Goshen (18), Hot Springs (three), Johnson (three), Laramie (128), Lincoln (17), Natrona (145), Niobrara (two), Park (22), Platte (six), Sheridan (47), Sublette (seven), Sweetwater (42), Teton (41), Uinta (12), Washakie (three), Weston (eight).
Numbers to know
Active cases: 7,763 (9,132 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 192 (not yet updated Friday)
Deaths: 127 (13 this week, 40 this month)
Total cases: 21,341 (18,243 confirmed, 3,098 probable)
Total recoveries: 12,082 (10,353 confirmed, 1,729 probable)
Total tests: 317,236 (146,250 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 584.4 per day. That number is up 46.1 from a day ago, up 200.8 from a week ago and up 451.9 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 672.2 per day. That number is up 41 from a day ago, up 212.3 from a week ago and up 512.3 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 7,763. That number is up 397 from a day ago, up 2,531 from a week ago and up 6,342 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 9,132. That number is up 365 from a day ago, up 2,844 from a week ago and up 7,406 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Natrona (968), Laramie (953) and Albany (656) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (53.8%), Weston (50.7%) and Crook (42.1%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: Fifth fewest (ninth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 24th fewest (fourth most in the last seven days)
Deaths: third fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (17th most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany 2,142 (193)
- Big Horn 305 (38)
- Campbell 1,830 (163)
- Carbon 380 (40)
- Converse 285 (161)
- Crook 195 (17)
- Fremont 1,993 (291)
- Goshen 303 (34)
- Hot Springs 63 (9)
- Johnson 115 (59)
- Laramie 2,498 (606)
- Lincoln 404 (70)
- Natrona 2,455 (558)
- Niobrara 13 (37)
- Park 960 (104)
- Platte 155 (84)
- Sheridan 971 (237)
- Sublette 178 (74)
- Sweetwater 934 (57)
- Teton 1074 (34)
- Uinta 533 (153)
- Washakie 187 (19)
- Weston 270 (60)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 21
- Natrona: 16
- Laramie: 14
- Big Horn: 9
- Sheridan: 8
- Washakie: 7
- Albany: 6
- Campbell: 6
- Goshen: 6
- Converse: 5
- Carbon: 4
- Lincoln: 4
- Platte: 4
- Sweetwater: 4
- Uinta: 4
- Park: 3
- Johnson: 2
- Teton: 2
- Crook: 1
- Sublette: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.