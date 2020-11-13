Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 862 new cases, 497 new recoveries

Total tests: 317,236 (146,250 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 584.4 per day. That number is up 46.1 from a day ago, up 200.8 from a week ago and up 451.9 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 672.2 per day. That number is up 41 from a day ago, up 212.3 from a week ago and up 512.3 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 7,763. That number is up 397 from a day ago, up 2,531 from a week ago and up 6,342 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 9,132. That number is up 365 from a day ago, up 2,844 from a week ago and up 7,406 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Natrona (968), Laramie (953) and Albany (656) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.