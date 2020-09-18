Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 95 new cases, 44 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 92 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 73 and the number of probable cases rising by 22, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There have now been more than 4,000 confirmed cases of the virus in Wyoming.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (18), Campbell (six), Carbon (two), Converse (four), Crook, Fremont (eight), Hot Springs (three), Laramie (two), Lincoln (three), Natrona (12), Park (two), Sheridan (five), Sublette (two), Sweetwater (two) and Teton (three) counties.

Forty-four new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 34 confirmed and 10 probable.

There are 654 total active cases in the state — a new high mark. The state's current 10-day averages in both confirmed and total cases added are also the highest they have ever been.

The 73 confirmed cases and 95 total cases are both the second most in a single day. The high marks were set Wednesday, with 104 confirmed cases and 128 total cases.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 532 (654 including probable cases)