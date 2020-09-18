Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 95 new cases, 44 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 92 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 73 and the number of probable cases rising by 22, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There have now been more than 4,000 confirmed cases of the virus in Wyoming.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (18), Campbell (six), Carbon (two), Converse (four), Crook, Fremont (eight), Hot Springs (three), Laramie (two), Lincoln (three), Natrona (12), Park (two), Sheridan (five), Sublette (two), Sweetwater (two) and Teton (three) counties.
Forty-four new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 34 confirmed and 10 probable.
There are 654 total active cases in the state — a new high mark. The state's current 10-day averages in both confirmed and total cases added are also the highest they have ever been.
The 73 confirmed cases and 95 total cases are both the second most in a single day. The high marks were set Wednesday, with 104 confirmed cases and 128 total cases.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 532 (654 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 16 (same number as Thursday)
Deaths: 49 (seven this week, 12 this month)
Total cases: 4,747 (4,009 confirmed, 738 probable)
Total recoveries: 4,044 (3,428 confirmed, 616 probable)
Total tests: 141,765 (91,569 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 52.6 per day. That number is up 1.5 from a day ago, up 20.3 from a week ago and up 17.4 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 64.4 per day. That number is up 2.4 from a day ago, up 24.6 from a week ago and up 29.4 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 532. That number is up 39 from a day ago, up 144 from a week ago and up 43 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 654. That number is up 51 from a day ago, up 156 from a week ago and up 84 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (106), Natrona (90) and Sheridan (43) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Platte (53.8%), Converse (50%) and Crook (46.4%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (22nd fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: second fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: third fewest (22nd fewest in the last seven days)
All numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 275 (50)
- Big Horn: 46 (5)
- Campbell: 203 (33)
- Carbon: 181 (27)
- Converse: 64 (27)
- Crook: 28 (6)
- Fremont: 582 (73)
- Goshen: 64 (10)
- Hot Springs: 31 (5)
- Johnson: 23 (6)
- Laramie: 482 (156)
- Lincoln: 104 (31)
- Natrona: 359 (76)
- Niobrara: 1 (2)
- Park: 186 (16)
- Platte: 13 (5)
- Sheridan: 167 (64)
- Sublette: 52 (18)
- Sweetwater: 304 (18)
- Teton: 457 (33)
- Uinta: 266 (61)
- Washakie: 104 (9)
- Weston: 17 (6)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Washakie: 6
- Laramie: 4
- Natrona: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Carbon: 2
- Park: 2
- Goshen: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Big Horn: 1
- Campbell: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Lincoln: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.