 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
DAILY WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 989 new cases, 1,014 new recoveries

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus tests are prepared to be placed into a QIAcube for processing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne Sept. 4, 2020. 

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 989 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 743 and the number of probable cases rising by 246 since Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 1,014 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,378 (3,627 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 77 (up from 66 Tuesday).

Deaths: 1,588 (16 announced this week, 62 announced this month).

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 627,678

First vaccine doses given: 262,162

Second vaccine doses given: 233,611

Booster doses given: 97,573

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,337

People are also reading…

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,793

Janssen doses given: 21,918

Janssen boosters given: 1,284

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 624.9 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,627. That number is up 2,276 from a month ago.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Casper attorney suspended for three years

Casper attorney suspended for three years

The attorney will be suspended for three years after the state bar found he neglected a divorce case for months, did not follow his client’s directions and violated a court order.

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News