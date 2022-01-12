Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 989 new cases, 1,014 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 989 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 743 and the number of probable cases rising by 246 since Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 1,014 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 2,378 (3,627 including probable cases).
Hospitalized patients: 77 (up from 66 Tuesday).
Deaths: 1,588 (16 announced this week, 62 announced this month).
Vaccine data as of Tuesday:
Total doses administered: 627,678
First vaccine doses given: 262,162
Second vaccine doses given: 233,611
Booster doses given: 97,573
First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,337
Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,793
Janssen doses given: 21,918
Janssen boosters given: 1,284
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 624.9 per day.
The state’s number of total active cases is 3,627. That number is up 2,276 from a month ago.