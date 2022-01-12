Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 989 new cases, 1,014 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 989 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 743 and the number of probable cases rising by 246 since Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 1,014 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,378 (3,627 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 77 (up from 66 Tuesday).

Deaths: 1,588 (16 announced this week, 62 announced this month).

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 627,678

First vaccine doses given: 262,162

Second vaccine doses given: 233,611

Booster doses given: 97,573

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,337

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,793

Janssen doses given: 21,918

Janssen boosters given: 1,284

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 624.9 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,627. That number is up 2,276 from a month ago.