DAILY WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 995 new cases, 340 new recoveries

  • Updated
COVID-19 Testing (copy)

Coronavirus tests are prepared to be placed into a QIAcube for processing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Sept. 4, 2020. 

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 995 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 792 and the number of probable cases rising by 203 since Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 340 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,845 (2,780 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 63 as of Tuesday (down from 64 Monday).

Deaths: 1,572 (46 announced this week).

Vaccine data as of Wednesday:

Total doses administered: 621,660

First vaccine doses given: 261,075

Second vaccine doses given: 232,801

Booster doses given: 94,484

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,893

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,312

Janssen doses given: 21,853

Janssen boosters given: 1,242

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 354 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 2,780. That number is up 1,101 from a month ago.

