Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 995 new cases, 340 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 995 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 792 and the number of probable cases rising by 203 since Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 340 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,845 (2,780 including probable cases).
Hospitalized patients: 63 as of Tuesday (down from 64 Monday).
Deaths: 1,572 (46 announced this week).
Vaccine data as of Wednesday:
Total doses administered: 621,660
First vaccine doses given: 261,075
Second vaccine doses given: 232,801
Booster doses given: 94,484
First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,893
Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,312
Janssen doses given: 21,853
Janssen boosters given: 1,242
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 354 per day.
The state’s number of total active cases is 2,780. That number is up 1,101 from a month ago.