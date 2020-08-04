Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: Record number of new recoveries announced

As of Tuesday, there have been 78,634 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming: 39,044 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 39,590 reported by other labs. In total, 54,751 people have been tested.

More than 79% of confirmed patients have fully recovered — close to a record high for that number.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming has the third lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska and Hawaii), and its death rate (5 per 100,000 residents) is third-lowest to Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (492 in 100,000) is eighth-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.

Seventeen coronavirus patients in Wyoming are currently hospitalized. Just over 7% of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 29.8% of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.