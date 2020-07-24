Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: Record number of total recoveries announced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 58 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 49 and the number of probable cases rising by nine, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

A record 63 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 53 confirmed and 10 probable. Previously, the most total recoveries announced in a single day was 62 (July 6).

Newly confirmed cases were announced in Albany (two), Campbell, Carbon, Fremont (four), Laramie (eight), Lincoln (four), Natrona (four), Park (two), Sublette (seven), Sweetwater (four), Teton (nine) and Uinta (three) counties.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.