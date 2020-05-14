Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 13 new cases, 7 new recoveries

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by six on Thursday, with another seven probable cases also reported.

The Wyoming Department of Health reported new confirmed cases in Fremont (three), Carbon and Lincoln counties. The state also added a confirmed case to Sweetwater County that was announced Wednesday by the county but hadn't yet been included in the state's numbers. Shortly after Thursday's update from the state, Sweetwater County added another confirmed case, its 15th. (This number has not yet been added to the state's tally.)

Six new confirmed coronavirus recoveries were also announced, alongside one probable recovery.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered "when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared," according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Between the state's updates Wednesday and Thursday, 313 additional tests were conducted.