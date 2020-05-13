Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: State reports 13 new cases, 3 new recoveries

Officials caution that the reported numbers are low, even with the addition of probable cases. Natrona County health officer Dr. Mark Dowell has called the data "falsely low."

On April 2, the Wyoming Department of Health began restricting testing to six priority categories; potential patients who don't fall in one of those categories had to be tested by private laboratories. However, the department announced April 23 that it would be able to resume testing patients outside of those six categories, although priority patients' samples remain at the front of the line.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 21 of Wyoming's 23 counties. Only Platte and Weston counties are without confirmed cases. Wyoming has the lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state. Alaska has the second fewest deaths related to the virus, with 10, according to the New York Times and state health department.

Less than 13 percent of Wyoming's cases required a hospital stay. In 17 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if the patient was hospitalized.