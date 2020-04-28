Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: State reports 16 new cases, 19 new recoveries

On April 2, the Wyoming Department of Health began restricting testing to six priority categories; potential patients who don't fall in one of those categories now must be tested by private laboratories. However, the department announced Thursday that it would be able to resume testing patients outside of those six categories, although priority patients' samples will remain at the front of the line.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 21 of Wyoming's 23 counties. Only Platte and Weston counties are without confirmed cases. Wyoming has the lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state. Alaska has the second fewest deaths related to the virus, with nine, according to the New York Times.

Fourteen percent of Wyoming's cases required a hospital stay. In 12 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if the patient was hospitalized.

In 45.5 percent of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. In another 15.1 percent of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. Community spread has been attributed to 15.4 percent of the cases. In 13.4 percent of Wyoming's cases, health officials don't how the person was exposed to the virus.