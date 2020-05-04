Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: State reports 9 new confirmed cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by nine on Monday.
Six of those cases were found in Fremont County, which now has 128 confirmed cases of coronavirus -- the most in Wyoming. There new cases were found in Laramie County, which, at 104, has the state's second highest total.
One new probable case was also reported.
Seven new confirmed coronavirus recoveries were also announced, alongside seven probable recoveries.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered "when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared," according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There are now 596 cases — 444 confirmed and 152 probable — and 405 recoveries — 289 confirmed and 186 probable — recorded in the state, as well as seven deaths.
About two thirds of patients have fully recovered so far.
Officials caution that the reported numbers are low, even with the addition of probable cases. Natrona County health officer Dr. Mark Dowell has called the data "falsely low."
On April 2, the Wyoming Department of Health began restricting testing to six priority categories; potential patients who don't fall in one of those categories now must be tested by private laboratories. However, the department announced April 23 that it would be able to resume testing patients outside of those six categories, although priority patients' samples will remain at the front of the line.
Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 21 of Wyoming's 23 counties. Only Platte and Weston counties are without confirmed cases. Wyoming has the lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state. Alaska has the second fewest deaths related to the virus, with nine, according to the New York Times.
About 14 percent of Wyoming's cases required a hospital stay. In 14 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if the patient was hospitalized.
The virus has disproportionately affected people of color throughout the United States, a trend that is also reflected in Wyoming's data. About 55 percent of confirmed cases in Wyoming are white, 22 percent are American Indian, 14 percent are Hispanic, 1 percent are Asian, and 2 percent are black. The racial identities of 9 percent of confirmed cases in Wyoming are not known, and 3 percent of confirmed cases identified as other races. According to 2019 census estimates, Wyoming's population is 83.8 percent white (not Hispanic/Latino), 10.1 percent Hispanic/Latino, 2.7 percent American Indian/Alaska Native, 1.3 percent black, 1.1 percent Asian and 2.2 percent two or more races.
In 45.5 percent of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. In another 14 percent of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. Community spread has been attributed to 17 percent of the cases. In 12 percent of Wyoming's cases, health officials don't how the person was exposed to the virus.
Wyoming has the seventh-lowest infection rate in the nation, according to the Times. (Check before publishing)
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany:
- Big Horn: 2 (1)
- Campbell: 15 (9)
- Carbon: 5
- Converse: 14 (9)
- Crook: 5
- Fremont: 128 (9)
- Goshen: 3 (1)
- Hot Springs: 1 (2)
- Johnson: 11 (4)
- Laramie: 104 (54)
- Lincoln: 6 (3)
- Natrona: 38 (10)
- Niobrara: 1 (1)
- Park: 1
- Platte
- Sheridan: 12 (4)
- Sublette: 1 (2)
- Sweetwater: 11 (7)
- Teton: 67 (31)
- Uinta: 6 (2)
- Washakie: 5 (3)
- Weston
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 4
- Johnson: 1
- Laramie: 1
- Teton: 1
Rate of spread
This graph shows the rate at which confirmed and probable cases in Wyoming have been announced, as well as the number of patients who have fully recovered.
Keep in mind, however, that state and medical officials say the true number of COVID-19 cases is surely higher than the official numbers due to testing limitations.
Testing statistics
The Wyoming Department of Health has published the following data:
As of Monday, there have been 10,763 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming.
- Wyoming Public Health Laboratory: 5,565
- Commercial labs: 5,197
- CDC: 1
National cases
There have been more than 1.1 million cases nationally, with about 68,000 deaths, according to the New York Times' running count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department's tips
- Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
- Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
- Follow current public health orders.
- Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
- Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
- Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
