Dancin', drinkin' and sneakin': Tales from a night at The Beacon

It’s just before 8:30 on Wednesday night at The Beacon Club, and there’s no bouncer outside.
Inside the wood-walled, warehouse-like club, a few tables are seated nursing bottles of Coors Light or finishing burgers that come in paper-lined plastic baskets.
At the bar, servers and bartenders sneak bites of food between drink orders.
“This is like the calm before the storm,” bartender Lynsee Patik says. “It gets really crazy in here.”
Every night during the College National Finals Rodeo — from the first Saturday, when all the coaches and competitors have to be checked into the event, to the Sunday after the rodeo ends — The Beacon is packed.
Cowgirls and cowboys shed their spurs and competition vests and go sneakin' to the club toting the biggest buckle they have, while locals pile in for the drinks and dancing during its busiest week of the year.
After the pandemic made the last year a rough one for The Beacon (and pretty much everywhere else in town), a stripped-down staff has been looking forward to the CNFR to start bringing people, and their tips, back in.
“I look forward to having a packed bar,” says night manager Alex Kwiatkowski. “Especially after missing last year, we were really upset about it. It’s something we look forward to every year.”
Kwiatkowski has worked here for around six years now, and Patik more than 10. They’ve seen their fair share of rodeos.
There’s another server on duty Wednesday night who’s experiencing her first CNFR week. I ask what it’s been like so far, about halfway through.
“I don’t know,” she says. “I haven’t seen enough to give you anything good yet.”
9:14: A couple lingering after eating dinner gets up and starts dancing close on the floor, which hasn’t been breached until now.
A tall man with shaggy hair and a loose white button-down hops up behind the DJ booth and flicks a switch, throwing colored lights onto the couple.
The man is Charles Boykin, a native of Mobile who goes by “Bama” at the bar. He’s done security, maintenance and a little bit of everything (besides DJing and bartending) at The Beacon, but he’s mostly a barback. He says he’s worked there around five years, but doesn’t sound too sure of his math.
“This ain’t my first rodeo, if you know what I mean,” Boykin says while he takes a smoke break before the real crowd starts pouring in.
9:53: Kwiatkowski strides through the front door, making a beeline for the bar.
“They’re coming!” she yells.
White and black cowboy hats fresh from tonight’s performance start streaming into the bar, armed with blue wristbands.
During the week, the crowd is more competitors and their families than locals, Kwiatkowski says. This year, she says they’re ordering more mixed drinks than usual, and the bar has gone through cases of energy drinks for vodka Red Bulls.
They still like beer — Michelob Ultra, Coors and Corona (despite the name’s recent unfortunate connotations) — and gravitate towards the colorful jello shots the bar sells in oversized plastic syringes. Patik said she thinks the cowgirls and cowboys are drinking more this year, maybe to make up for lost time.
“They drink a lot,” Boykin says. “And they spill a lot. They act crazy, they act like college students, but they’re polite.”
“Even at 2 a.m., they’re still polite?” I ask.
“Oh yeah,” Boykin says. “Except for when it comes to them pool sticks. They like breaking them damn pool sticks for some reason, I don’t know why. They don’t mean to, I don’t think.”
Patik says most cowboys and cowgirls, if they start misbehaving, will snap back with a quick talking-to. When they order, she says, it’s all “yes, sir” and “thank you, ma’am.” The fear of cops showing up, losing their scholarships and their reputation keeps them in check. But Steve Gaylord, who’s working the door, says the kids definitely come to party.
“They just cram as many people in there and drink as much as they possibly can in the shortest amount of time possible,” says Jim Berkman, who’s working security with Gaylord tonight. “Money is no object to them, they just spend and have themselves a good time. It’s like cowboy spring break.”
Most fights during rodeo week, employees say, start with locals. Berkman says they don’t happen every night, but Sunday saw two big fights between some customers who’d had too much to drink.
“We got them broke up, and then out of nowhere this other dude just sucker punches another guy,” Berkman said. “And it was all on again.”
10:22: The band booked for the week, Twenty Hands High, is well into its first set of the night and playing “Wagon Wheel” when a couple breaks from the crowd on the sides of the bar to start swing dancing.
Buckets of Bud and Miller Light on ice start flying out to seated groups. At one table, the man carrying a pair of buckets over for his friends gets a flurry of hat tips and hands start grabbing bottles before he can even put the buckets down.
Bartenders and servers, who man a pair of bars on opposite ends of the club, are stretched thinner this year than ever before. Typically, around 25 people work during the week of the CNFR, but the pandemic has stripped The Beacon’s staff back to about 15.
Most employees are working nine days straight during the rodeo, some taking double shifts multiple days in a row.
“We do a team picture at the end of the year,” Kwiatkowski says. “This one’s going to be a little bit smaller.”
11:15: A man in a Tito’s tee walks around with a squirt gun, offering shots of a clear liquor to people standing around pool tables near the stage. He leaves behind a trail of people making faces and chasing the vodka with whatever drink they have in hand.
Some cowboys have been on the pool tables since arriving, sipping beers but keeping their eyes focused on the green felt. The lights swing above the tables every few minutes, bumped by sticks or hat brims.
When the band takes a break, club music starts playing.
“Every generation always has those certain songs that just bring everybody out on the dance floor,” Berkman says. “You cram as many people as can fit onto that dance floor and they're all dancing in unison. When you get hundreds of people out there, all going together, it's cool.”
There’s the perennial favorite Casper Slide (“Cha Cha Slide” by DJ Casper — no relation), the 2008 hit “Wobble” and, of course, “Cotton Eye Joe.”
“And then there’s another one … 'Baby Got Back,'” Boykin says. “Yeah, they like rap. Kills me.”
The Casper Slide brings the most people onto the floor yet, organizing themselves into horizontal lines. “Wobble” also has a line dance that everyone seems to know, much more intricate than just the move the song is named for. A man in a plaid shirt and bootcut jeans does an impressive split to screams.
12:49: When “Cotton Eye Joe” finally comes on between band sets, the turnout on the floor is sparser than I'd hoped. One cowboy in a Superman T-shirt bravely makes the first move, dancing the moves everyone in here is supposed to know by heart with long legs and arms flailing.
He’s joined by another cowboy with a girl under each arm. They try to line dance while linked together and holding pints of beer. Off to the side, tables of older people look on and clap to the music.
1:10: The band comes back on for their final set of the night while I’m in the bathroom, reading some colorful stall graffiti. I can hear people singing along to “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and come out to see groups linking arms, swaying and belting the lyrics.
Cowboys limp their way across the dance floor and through the crowd, most of them in boots or comfortable sneakers. The women swing dance in heels, sandals, slip-ons or bedazzled platform flip flops that somehow stay on during dips and turns and spins.
Most of the tables have been vacated, save for a couple people resting their feet or gulping down red Solo cups of ice water.
1:31: Some people start heading for the door, stopping to pick up a $5 breakfast burrito from a vendor outside on their way out or lingering near the smoking area to wait for a ride.
Several years back, Patik said, one too-drunk cowboy got into a running cab outside the bar, drove away and wrecked it. More recently, another whose friends had left him at the club wandered over to the businesses near The Beacon and broke into one to sleep inside. He lost his scholarship.
A local limousine company gets a lot of business during this week, Boykin says. The driver will pull up several times a night, load as many people as she can inside, and come back 20 minutes later for the next group.
Inside, the dedicated few — which is still a couple hundred people — keep dancing and reup on Michelob Ultras or Coors Light before last call.
A man in a security T-shirt starts mopping up spills where people have vacated the floor, picking up lime slices, straws and chunks of ice. On the dance floor, couples keep tempo with “Sweet Home Alabama” while clutching beer bottles and icy drinks in plastic cups.
“They’re spilling drinks everywhere,” the security guard says to a waitress as she passes.
1:43: A man’s voice on the PA system tells everyone it’s their last chance for burritos. The band plays their final song.
“We’ll be here all week,” the frontman says. “Maybe you’ll remember us tomorrow, maybe you won’t.”
Some head to the door, but even more head back out on the floor as D4L’s “Laffy Taffy” and Kesha’s “Tik Tok” play. As the place empties out, the smell of body odor mixed with all kinds of light beer becomes harder to ignore.
1:51: It’s last call, and a rush of men in straw cowboy hats head to the bars on both sides of the hall to close out their tabs. On the dance floor, one energetic dancer spits an ice cube from his drink in the air and fails to catch it in his mouth. He walks away.
A woman striding toward the exit tucks her can of White Claw under her shirt. As she leaves, she gives a high-five to Berkman manning the door.
Waiters scoot between couples sitting on laps, too-loud conversations and groups of girls trying to coordinate rides home to start wiping empty tables and putting chairs back in their rightful places.
As the last song starts to play — Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” — the lights come up in the club. One cowboy on the dance floor doubles over, laughing hard enough to turn his face a borderline concerning shade of red. Bartenders work through the stragglers’ tabs, making change and running cards with machine-like efficiency.
Berkman nods goodbye to me as I near the exit. Gaylord gives me a smile and asks if I got anything interesting for my story. I say yes.
Outside, circles of people expelled from the club huddle waiting for rides or finishing cigarettes.
“I didn’t get out of here until almost three o’clock this morning,” Gaylord says. “And there were still 20 people sitting out on the curb, deciding how they’re going to get back to their hotel.”
The man on the PA tells everyone The Beacon is now closed, and to make their way to the front door.
“We will see you all again tomorrow night."
