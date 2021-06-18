Dancin', drinkin' and sneakin': Tales from a night at The Beacon

“They just cram as many people in there and drink as much as they possibly can in the shortest amount of time possible,” says Jim Berkman, who’s working security with Gaylord tonight. “Money is no object to them, they just spend and have themselves a good time. It’s like cowboy spring break.”

Most fights during rodeo week, employees say, start with locals. Berkman says they don’t happen every night, but Sunday saw two big fights between some customers who’d had too much to drink.

“We got them broke up, and then out of nowhere this other dude just sucker punches another guy,” Berkman said. “And it was all on again.”

10:22: The band booked for the week, Twenty Hands High, is well into its first set of the night and playing “Wagon Wheel” when a couple breaks from the crowd on the sides of the bar to start swing dancing.

Buckets of Bud and Miller Light on ice start flying out to seated groups. At one table, the man carrying a pair of buckets over for his friends gets a flurry of hat tips and hands start grabbing bottles before he can even put the buckets down.