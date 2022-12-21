 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dangerous cold envelops Wyoming, spurs widespread closures

Dec. 21 snowstorm

Casper is blanketed in snow Wednesday afternoon during a snowstorm that brought subzero temperatures across the state. Temperatures are forecast to reach 20 degrees on Friday. 

 Anna Shaffer, Star-Tribune

Temperatures plunged dramatically across Wyoming on Wednesday as a polar front swept over the state.

Snow and high winds accompanied the frigid temperatures, creating dangerous conditions for those outside.

As the front moved east over Wyoming, temperatures fell in a matter of minutes. 

At about 7:40 a.m., a weather station at Casper/Natrona County International Airport showed the temperature at 28.4 degrees. Ten minutes later, the thermometer showed 12.2 degrees. By 8:13 a.m., the temperature was minus 2.

The air continued to get colder as the day went on. At 1 p.m., the temperature at the airport had dropped to minus 18 degrees.

Thermometers in Cheyenne, meanwhile, plunged from 43 to 3 degrees in only 30 minutes, breaking the city's record for largest drop in an hour, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature in Torrington fell by 32 degrees in 40 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind chills made the day feel even colder. The windchill in Casper bottomed out at around 40 degrees below zero. It fell to more than 50 degrees below zero in northern parts of the state, the weather service reported. 

In those conditions, frostbite is possible in mere minutes, authorities warned. Authorities encouraged people to stay indoors is possible.

The blizzard conditions triggered a wave of closures around the state. By mid-afternoon Wednesday, Interstate 25 was shut down from Buffalo to Wheatland. Interstate 80 was closed from Rawlins to Laramie, while Interstate 90 was closed from Sheridan to Buffalo. A swath of smaller highways were also shut down.

In Casper, the Natrona County Public Library closed at 1 p.m. Hogadon Ski Area shut down at noon and is set to remain closed through at least Thursday, and the Casper Police Department closed its reception desk at 3 p.m., though its patrol operations continued. The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center planned to close Thursday, as did all of the Bureau of Land Management offices in Wyoming.

The closures would have likely been more extensive, but the storm arrived on the first day of winter break for many students in Wyoming, including those in Casper.

The polar temperatures are forecast to remain over much of Wyoming on Thursday. Warmer weather is expected this weekend.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson

