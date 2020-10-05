David Street Station a finalist for $15,000 award

Casper's David Street Station is in the running for a $15,000 award but needs votes from community members to win.

The award is granted by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines through its annual Strong Communities competition.

Projects in the running have to demonstrate a strong economic and community impact. David Street Station is among three finalists in the contest's "Urban" category.

Residents can vote for the project once a day between now and Friday. Votes can be submitted at fhlbdm.com/award.

The money would help the venue continue hosting free community events, which its leadership has said is becoming more of a burden.

