 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Street Station a finalist for $15,000 award
View Comments

David Street Station a finalist for $15,000 award

{{featured_button_text}}
David Street Station

A crane lifts a tree from inside the David Street Station ice skating rink to be readjusted in November in downtown Casper. The venue is a finalist to win a $15,000 grant.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Casper's David Street Station is in the running for a $15,000 award but needs votes from community members to win. 

The award is granted by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines through its annual Strong Communities competition. 

Projects in the running have to demonstrate a strong economic and community impact. David Street Station is among three finalists in the contest's "Urban" category.

Residents can vote for the project once a day between now and Friday. Votes can be submitted at fhlbdm.com/award.

The money would help the venue continue hosting free community events, which its leadership has said is becoming more of a burden. 

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government Reporter

Morgan Hughes primarily covers local government. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News