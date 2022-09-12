David Street Station asks for public's help as it seeks grant

The team behind David Street Station is asking for the public's help as it seeks grant money for a free music series.

The downtown Casper plaza is in the running for a Levitt AMP Grant that would provide $30,000 a year for three years to bring a new outdoor music series to downtown Casper beginning in 2023. The team is hoping David Street Station will make the top 20 in the public voting phase.

After the public voting phase, the Levitt Foundation will select up to 10 grant recipients. The winners will be announced Nov. 15.

The voting opened Monday and will close at 6 p.m. on Sept. 21. To cast a ballot, visit levitt.org/vote-casper or text 866-AMP-2023 with the keyword CASPERWY.

David Street Station opened in 2017. Since then, it has become a source of entertainment and community in the city's core.