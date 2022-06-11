David Street Station hosts annual Pride celebration

Every color of the rainbow filled David Street Station on Saturday afternoon.

Flags, pins and any wearable item to show pride for the LGBTQ community found their way downtown during the annual Casper Pride event, and the 90 degree temperatures couldn’t even put a damper on the celebrations.

As part of the celebrations, entertainers and performers took center stage during the event. Keyhole Peepshow, a local burlesque group, made an appearance. After the first number of the afternoon, the group was herded by a nearby wall for photos. After they were taken and the photographer who had been roped into taking the pictures was used to the fullest extent, group owner and choreographer Fathom Swanson-Paad excused the girls to take a break until their next number.

“You’re free, Gabe,” Swanson-Paad said to the undesignated photographer. “For now.”

The group had been performing at the event since it first began in 2017. Five years later, Swanson-Paad said that it’s a performance they look forward to every year.

“We love it,” he said. “For a lot of these girls, this is like their outlet and their one time to express themselves.”

While the group performed three numbers, Swanson-Paad said that the entirety of the show was an important part of the event. Every performer who got on stage is a key component.

“A lot of times people who are part of Pride, they don’t really see themselves represented in performers,” Swanson-Paad said. “So when they come to events like this it’s so amazing to see people who look like them and feel like them. It’s so nice to perform at events like this that are welcoming to the whole community.”

Standing further to the side of the crowd with an easel and arrangement of brushes, Parker Cole painted multicolored lines on a black canvas. This wasn’t their first Pride, but it was the first Pride Cole said they had decided to paint at. They said the best word to describe their artwork was, “squiggly”.

And that was good enough for five-year-old Lyvia Hampton, who took one look at the canvas and told Parker, “I like this.” She pointed at the canvas with a LGBTQ flag she held to emphasize her point.

Her mother, Rochelle Hampton, said that the two had decided to come to the event in support of Lyvia’s older brother, who had joined his partner elsewhere.

“So he knows that his voice is being heard,” Rochelle said when asked about supporting her son. “It’s a place where he can really express himself and not feel ostracized.”

The event’s kid-friendliness was also a nice surprise, Rochelle said. Lyvia agreed, and took a break from admiring Cole’s painting to proudly display her stickers, flag and rainbow woven bracelet she’d collected from the festivities.

“Yeah, I’m having fun,” Lyvia said. “They gave me stickers.”

Within the crowd, a group of three made their way through the booths and towards the live music. Thomas, Kora and Lily’s outfits had their similarities and differences, but each of them wore a “celebrating diversity” pin on their shirts.

Two of the three said it was their first pride event, but Thomas said they had gone before. The interactions are what brought them back.

“It’s like every year I meet someone new,” Thomas said. “It’s just really nice to be around the community and everyone … talking to new people is always fun.”

Lily had shared sentiments, and she said while it was her first event, she’d be back next year.

“I finally wanted to be open with myself,” Lily said. “And to be out more in a safe area. I just feel like I belong.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.