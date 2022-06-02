David Street Station open for summer today

There’s many different ways to determine when summer has started, but one of the most popular signs in Casper is the opening of downtown’s David Street Station.

Starting at 10 a.m. today, the Hilltop Bank splash pad will be officially open for the warm weather. Throughout the remainder of the summer season, the splash pad will be open every day from 10 in the morning to 10 at night.

Additionally, a free concert is being held at the station starting at 6 p.m.

The event will feature multiple local musicians including “Wyoming’s one-man band,” Chad Lore, from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Following his performance will be country and folk cover artist Sarah Carper from 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. and Kaspen Haley singing multiple genres from 8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. The final performance of the night will feature guitarist and singer Zack Scott Schommer from 9 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

The summer will include six other concerts at the downtown plaza. They include:

Chancey Williams and opener Sarah Carper on June 9;

Jake Maurer with opening act Tris Munsick & the Innocents on June 24;

Pandas & People with opening act Burning Bridges on July 7;

Adam Doleac and opening act Jordan Smith on July 21;

Lendon James & The HWY 34 Band with opening act Prairie Wildfire on Aug. 4;

Patti Fiasco headlines a show with Graham Good & The Painters on Aug. 19.

David Street Station opened in 2017 and has quickly served as a downtown anchor. Many new businesses have arrived since its founding.

