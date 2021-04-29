David Street Station raising money to keep free events alive

David Street Station is reminding Casperites that its free events don’t just happen magically — it takes sponsorships, grants, community partnerships and individual donations to fund the downtown hub.

Staff are holding a “Support the Station” fundraising campaign this week, hoping to raise $100,000 between Wednesday and Friday. As of midday on Thursday, Vice President of Partnerships Abbey Kersenbrock said the campaign had brought in $27,000.

It costs around $800,000 to operate the station and its events in a typical year, Kersenbrock said. Lots of that gets funded through grants and sponsors like Hilltop Bank, whose name graces the station's splash pad.

Kersenbrock declined to say how much the organization needs to fully pay all its debts, bills and operating costs for the coming year, but said they could definitely use more than $100,000 to expand events in the future.

This summer’s slate of events is set to kick off with Taco Fest on May 8, then get into full swing once June rolls around. The lineup will be announced within a few weeks, Kersenbrock said, and will include concerts, farmers markets, fitness classes, kids activities and festivals — including, for the first time, Casper Pride.