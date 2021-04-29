David Street Station raising money to keep free events alive

David Street Station is reminding Casperites that its free events don’t just happen magically — it takes sponsorships, grants, community partnerships and individual donations to fund the downtown hub.
Staff are holding a “Support the Station” fundraising campaign this week, hoping to raise $100,000 between Wednesday and Friday. As of midday on Thursday, Vice President of Partnerships Abbey Kersenbrock said the campaign had brought in $27,000.
It costs around $800,000 to operate the station and its events in a typical year, Kersenbrock said. Lots of that gets funded through grants and sponsors like Hilltop Bank, whose name graces the station's splash pad.
Kersenbrock declined to say how much the organization needs to fully pay all its debts, bills and operating costs for the coming year, but said they could definitely use more than $100,000 to expand events in the future.
This summer’s slate of events is set to kick off with Taco Fest on May 8, then get into full swing once June rolls around. The lineup will be announced within a few weeks, Kersenbrock said, and will include concerts, farmers markets, fitness classes, kids activities and festivals — including, for the first time, Casper Pride.
David Street Station has always been a privately funded space, getting its start from an ambitious capital campaign.
“Every dime has come from the people of Casper,” Kersenbrock said Thursday.
Executive Director of the Downtown Development Authority Kevin Hawley told Casper City Council in December that the station owed nearly $150,000 in rent payments to the city. Later that month, the council worked out an agreement with the DDA — for every two dollars donated to David Street Station, one would go towards paying off that debt.
Friday is the first deadline set by the city’s agreement with David Street Station, and the organization is expected to pay off at least $20,000 of its debt by then. The payment plan runs through the fall of 2022, according to materials from a Dec. 22 special City Council meeting.