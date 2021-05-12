 Skip to main content
David Street Station to host first Brew Fest
Last summer, the coronavirus pandemic halted what would have been the first David Street Station Brew Fest, an afternoon event with 15-plus breweries and live music hosted the Casper venue.

But this year, Brew Fest is on track for June 26 from 1-6 p.m. at David Street Station. While the event is all ages and free to enjoy, adults 21 and over can purchase tickets in advance for unlimited craft beer tastings for $30.

According to David Street Station Marketing Manager Brooke Montgomery, Frontier Brewing, Skull Tree Brewing, Mountain Hops Brewhouse, Roadhouse Brewing Co., Snake River Brewing, WYOld West Brewing Company, Black Tooth Brewery, Elysian Brewing, Golden Road Brewing, Goose Island, Breckenridge Brewery and Kona Brewing Company are all confirmed for Brew Fest.

“We are currently working on confirming five additional breweries that are to be announced,” Montgomery said, “with the possibility of even more being added as we advance towards the event.”

As well as live music and set times from:

  • Proxima Parada from 1-2 p.m.Float Like a Buffalo from 2:30-4 p.m.

National Park Radio from 4:30-6 p.m.

Montgomery acknowledges that David Street Station is a family-based venue, but she and her team decided to focus their efforts on a different demographic.

“We thought it was time for the adults in our community to have a little fun too!” she said. “That is why we decided to introduce a brew fest event at our facility, but also include live music, games, and food, that anyone 21 and younger can still come enjoy.”

Tickets can be purchased the same day. However, the price will increase to $35.

During summer, David Street Station hosts free concerts, vendors, food trucks, beer gardens and first Thursday Art Walks.

