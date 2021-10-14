Decision on converting downtown streets to two-ways likely to come in spring

A decision on changing Casper’s downtown one-way streets to two-ways will have to wait until the spring, when the City Council looks over all proposed capital projects for the next fiscal year.
The change, which would add traffic lanes going both directions on Durbin and Wolcott streets, has been proposed several times since 1990, said Jeremy Yates, supervisor of the Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.
On Tuesday, council members reviewed the results of a study ordered earlier this year on the feasibility of the project, which found that it could cost the city as much as $750,000 to modify seven blocks across both streets.
That’s the highest the price tag would likely climb, consultant Paul Silberman said, and that price point includes adding at least one bike lane, turn signals, new signage, street markings and minor streetscaping.
The financial burden on the city could be eased by securing federal money and grants, or by doing the construction in phases.
The streets were made one-way in the 1970s, when oil was booming and planners expected oil offices downtown would be bringing a lot of traffic through the area. When the 80s came, and the industry busted, those streets never served their intended purpose.
Studies done in 1991, 2000 and 2009 — as well as this recently completed one — recommended changing Durbin and Wolcott streets to two-ways, Yates said. But whether because of cost, concerns over construction or disruption to traffic, those recommendations haven’t gone any further.
The council on Tuesday also raised concerns over potentially losing downtown parking spaces, likely 25 to 30 total between both streets if the project is completed as proposed.
Most people in Casper like to park right in front of their destination, council member Steve Cathey said, and taking those spots away could also be inadvertently taking away business with it.
But, as Vice Mayor Ray Pacheco said, the people of Casper can learn to walk. Those spots are more than made up in the downtown parking garage, which charges a fee, and the newly opened lot in the Old Yellowstone District. Plus, more people walking means they’re more likely to stop into more businesses than the one they’re aiming for, potentially bringing more dollars to Casperites.
Right now, downtown business owners told the council, the direction of traffic takes people away from the shopping district. Coming up Wolcott from the south, Mike Stepp of Donnells Candy said, drivers face a sudden forced turn — they can either turn left away from downtown or right, also taking them out of downtown.
Stepp also said that from his vantage point at the Atrium Plaza at the corner of Wolcott and Second streets, he sees an average of two or three people driving the wrong way down Wolcott every week.
Several of the proposed layouts which would make the streets two ways also included bike lanes, which may or may not end up in the finished project. On one hand, having designated lanes would make biking safer and encourage more people to bike rather than drive downtown. But the lanes would also take space away from car lanes, and doing the project without them would lower the cost slightly.
In preparation for next fiscal year’s budget, the council will begin reviewing proposals for large spending projects, including this one, around February or March. City and MPO staff, along with the project’s consultant, will have until then to nail down the specifics of the city’s plans for the potential change.
