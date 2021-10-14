Decision on converting downtown streets to two-ways likely to come in spring

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Studies done in 1991, 2000 and 2009 — as well as this recently completed one — recommended changing Durbin and Wolcott streets to two-ways, Yates said. But whether because of cost, concerns over construction or disruption to traffic, those recommendations haven’t gone any further.

The council on Tuesday also raised concerns over potentially losing downtown parking spaces, likely 25 to 30 total between both streets if the project is completed as proposed.

Most people in Casper like to park right in front of their destination, council member Steve Cathey said, and taking those spots away could also be inadvertently taking away business with it.

But, as Vice Mayor Ray Pacheco said, the people of Casper can learn to walk. Those spots are more than made up in the downtown parking garage, which charges a fee, and the newly opened lot in the Old Yellowstone District. Plus, more people walking means they’re more likely to stop into more businesses than the one they’re aiming for, potentially bringing more dollars to Casperites.