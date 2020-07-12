Delivery delays experienced in Glenrock

Due to unexpected transportation issues, the Star-Tribune's Glenrock delivery deadline for Sunday's edition has been extended until 11 a.m.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
The filming will close a stretch of Highway 257 every weeknights through July 24, but the "couple hundred" person crew is expected to contribute to local spending.
"I look out my backdoor now, and I don’t see that house anymore," the witness said. "It’s eerie."
The update sets a new record for both confirmed cases and confirmed recoveries in a single day.
New confirmed cases were reported in 11 of Wyoming's 23 counties.
Health officials say the 62-year-old man had no apparent health conditions that put him at higher risk of serious infection.
More than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus patients in Wyoming have now fully recovered.
There are now 1,790 cases and 1,327 recoveries, as well as 21 deaths.
New cases were confirmed in the following counties: Uinta (6), Fremont (5), Laramie (4), Park (4), Natrona (2), Sweetwater (2), Big Horn (1) and Lincoln (1).
While the deadline to file an appeal has passed, the group's creators hope the association and its website will be able to aid property owners preparing for their appeals.
