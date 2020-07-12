Delivery delays experienced in Glenrock
Delivery delays experienced in Glenrock

Casper Star-Tribune Building

Snow melts around the Casper Star-Tribune building in Casper Tuesday, Jan. 28.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Due to unexpected transportation issues, the Star-Tribune's Glenrock delivery deadline for Sunday's edition has been extended until 11 a.m.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

