Demolition underway on I-25 bridge project

Demolition of the southbound bridge on I-25 over Walsh Drive is on schedule and has not caused any reported traffic crashes or major delays, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Wednesday.
Sections of the old bridge, which was built in 1968, can be seen near the interstate, with rebar and concrete sticking out. WYDOT contractors are in the process of removing and recycling much of the material.
Jeff Goetz, spokesperson for WYDOT District 2, said Wednesday that the bridge was a longtime “maintenance nightmare” for the agency, especially during the winter. Water, ice and snow tended to pile up inside the bridge’s long curve, which also helped deteriorate the road’s surface over time.
“Concrete doesn’t last forever,” Goetz said. “All that weight going over it, day after day after day, it was just time to replace it.”
Last year, Goetz said, the bridge needed an emergency asphalt overlay on sections of its surface. That was more of a “band-aid” than a long-term fix.
The demolition portion of the project, which began this week, is set to be completed by the end of the month. Storms in the forecast could affect that, but since the project as a whole won’t be finished until 2023 Goetz said weather shouldn’t derail that timeline.
Traffic on the interstate has largely been flowing smoothly during the demolition, despite being reduced to one lane and subject to a lower speed limit. In addition to reporting no crashes in the detour zone so far, Goetz said WYDOT hasn’t heard gripes from drivers about the construction. In fact, he said, one person called to commend the project on its efficiency.
“We usually only get complaints with a project like this,” Goetz said.
Some drivers have been seen pulling over in a vacant lot off of Yellowstone Highway to watch and take pictures of the progress.
“It is pretty dramatic. These are large structures, and it looks very strange seeing them torn down,” Goetz said. “As long as you’re not stopping on the interstate, we don’t want anyone getting in a crash or getting hurt because they wanted to take a picture.”
The new bridge will be shorter and won’t have the tricky curve once the project is completed. It will still leave room underneath for a railroad right of way, Goetz said, in the slim chance a train line is built in the area. The portion of the Rail Trail that runs under the interstate near Walsh Drive, which is now closed, will also be restored by the city and Platte River Trails Trust.
Goetz said in the meantime, construction on the Yellowstone bridge should wrap up within the next few weeks. When the whole project is finished, a traffic light on Walsh Drive at Yellowstone will also be added.
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.