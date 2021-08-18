Demolition underway on I-25 bridge project

Demolition of the southbound bridge on I-25 over Walsh Drive is on schedule and has not caused any reported traffic crashes or major delays, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

Sections of the old bridge, which was built in 1968, can be seen near the interstate, with rebar and concrete sticking out. WYDOT contractors are in the process of removing and recycling much of the material.

Jeff Goetz, spokesperson for WYDOT District 2, said Wednesday that the bridge was a longtime “maintenance nightmare” for the agency, especially during the winter. Water, ice and snow tended to pile up inside the bridge’s long curve, which also helped deteriorate the road’s surface over time.

“Concrete doesn’t last forever,” Goetz said. “All that weight going over it, day after day after day, it was just time to replace it.”

Last year, Goetz said, the bridge needed an emergency asphalt overlay on sections of its surface. That was more of a “band-aid” than a long-term fix.

The demolition portion of the project, which began this week, is set to be completed by the end of the month. Storms in the forecast could affect that, but since the project as a whole won’t be finished until 2023 Goetz said weather shouldn’t derail that timeline.