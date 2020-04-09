Demonstrators gather in Casper park to protest 'government overreach'

An attempt to reach Ide for comment by message Thursday was not immediately successful. The letter she posted on Facebook, which calls the coronavirus "the Chinese virus," refers to a recent public health directive for Teton County residents to stay home and states that order closing public spaces as totalitarian.

"Those of us who respect our U.S. Constitution and believe in defending citizens' rights of self-responsibility - to go to work or stay at home, to wear a face mask or to walk outdoors in fresh air, to gather in worship or practice social distancing - realize that if we stay silent and allow this kind of government overreach, we may lose our cherished freedoms forever," the letter states. "America was founded upon personal responsibility and self-governance. We rely on honest science, honest data, and hard facts. We do not rely on media-driven hysteria and conflicting reports."

The Natrona County organization’s rhetoric closely resembles that espoused by the national organization in recent communications to its membership. In a blog post on March 16, Paul called the COVID-19 outbreak — which has produced hundreds of thousands of cases with thousands of deaths in the U.S. alone — a “hoax” perpetuated by government leaders to deprive Americans of their freedoms, rather than protect public health.