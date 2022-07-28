Demonstrators gather in front of Casper clinic to celebrate block on ban, protest abortion

Shelly Ann, a member of the Casper Wellspring Health Access clinic advisory board, stood along Second Street on Thursday with two signs. “Keep your laws off my body!” one said. “Let’s talk about the elephant in the womb,” read the second.

“I was just in disbelief, is this our reality?” she said. “But how can you be behind the scenes, be silent when rights are being ripped from you?”

But a judge’s order a day earlier temporarily blocking Wyoming’s abortion ban from going into effect finally gave her the energy to protest, she said.

Protesters for and against abortion gathered in front of Casper’s planned abortion clinic on Thursday evening. The clinic has been the site of weekly anti-abortion protests — there were roughly 35 anti-abortion demonstrators on Thursday — but this week’s event also attracted abortion supporters who came out to celebrate the judge’s ruling.

An anti-abortion protester equipped with a headset mic recited Hail Mary. Another prayed over the clinic. Their signs read: “Remember the Unborn!” “God Doesn’t Make Mistakes. Choose Life!”

Abortion-rights advocates responded through a bullhorn — “Right to life is a lie, you don’t care if women die!” One protester held the sign: “Honk to Defend Abortion!”

The situation has evolved quickly since Gov. Mark Gordon certified Wyoming’s abortion ban on Friday, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in late June.

On Monday, Wyoming abortion providers, state residents and a Wyoming abortion fund filed a lawsuit contesting the ban and requesting a temporary block on its enforcement. They argued that the ban violates Wyoming’s constitution and will cause “irreparable harm” to patients and providers.

Teton County Judge Melissa Owens granted a temporary block on the ban at a hearing on Wednesday. That block is in place for 14 days. Lawsuits in other states, like Utah and North Dakota, have also led to temporary stoppages.

Judge blocks Wyoming's abortion ban The court ruling stops Wyoming’s abortion ban from being enforced for at least 14 days. It comes hours after the prohibition went into effect.

About 20 abortion-rights demonstrators showed up on Thursday in front of the Wellspring Health Access clinic, which was set to open this summer. The open date has been delayed because of an arson that severely damaged the inside of the building in May. But Wellspring Health Access Founder Julie Burkhart has said that the clinic will still open regardless of the status of Wyoming’s abortion ban, since it will also offer other medical services.

Many of the abortion rights protesters said they were cautiously optimistic that the ban could be permanently blocked.

“Seeing everyone come together in a rough time makes me hopeful,” Mariah Baglia, one of the abortion-rights demonstrators, said. This is the third protest she’s attended recently in Casper.

Bob Brechtel, a former state lawmaker and anti-abortion advocate who organizes the weekly clinic protests, got there early. He said the problem is people don’t understand what abortion actually is.

Jeanette Ward and Bob Ide, both running for statehouse, also showed up. Ward’s sign read: “This clinic is illegal.” Ide’s: “Remember the unborn.”

“I’m not just doing this for the photo op,” he said.

Charlotte Ward, one of Ward’s daughters, said she’s been at the clinic pretty much every week to protest abortion. She said it’s a good way of showing public support for the abortion ban.

“I think we should have the ban in place, since we do have a trigger law,” Ward said.

She hadn’t heard that the ban was blocked this week.

Crowd protests outside of future Casper abortion clinic More than 100 people protested Thursday outside an abortion clinic now under construction in Casper.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade in late June, ending nearly 50 years of protections on abortion access, Jane Ifland, the organizer of Thursday’s abortion-rights protest and many others, has been busy.

“These days, this is my full-time job,” she said.

She said that seeing people come out feels “fantastic.”

Steven Parlett was at the protest with his step-daughter, Eden Taggart, who organized a recent abortion-rights march in Casper. They both said they felt “amazing” about the 14-day block on the ban.

Joan Brust, another abortion-rights protester, said she’s “elated” that Wyoming’s abortion ban was temporarily blocked. Abortion is “nobody’s business,” she said, “especially our government.”

“I’ve been fighting for this for 50 years, and I’m not going to stop.”

Part of the plaintiffs’ argument stem from a part of the state constitution that guarantees the right to be left alone by the government.

The complaint points to other sections of the constitution too, like the document’s guarantee to the right to health care access. The providers taking part in the lawsuit — Dr. Giovannina Anthony of the Women’s Health Center and Family Care Clinic in Jackson, Dr. Rene Hinkle of Cheyenne Women’s Clinic and Danielle Johnson, a nurse who is 22-weeks pregnant — said in their affidavits that the ban would affect their ability to give care out of concern for the potential legal consequences.

Jackson clinic resumes abortion services after block on abortion ban The lone clinic in Wyoming that provides abortions plans to resume services now that a judge had temporarily halted the state's trigger ban.

Riata Little Walker, who spoke at a past rally about her medically necessary abortion, said the ban’s block is a “small victory.”

“We can celebrate this as a win, then look forward to the real fight,” she said. The real fight, for her, is getting a permanent injunction.