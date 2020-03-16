Details murky after coronavirus prompts nearly all Wyoming school districts to close

Less than 24 hours after districts began announcing they would comply with Gordon's recommendation, details remained unclear about how the coming weeks would unfold, if closures will extend beyond what Gordon recommended or if semesters will be extended. In Casper, the seat of the state's second-largest district, officials met extensively Monday to determine what comes next.

Pay questions remain

Tanya Southerland, the district's spokeswoman, said it was unclear if the district would offer online coursework or if it would provide services for special education or homeless students. Officials were also discussing whether to still hold graduation ceremonies, set for late May. Asked if the district would continue to pay all of its staff, Southerland said she wouldn't have any more details Monday.

In a message to the Star-Tribune, she said that district leaders were "working really hard to answer/determine information."

Dirk Andrews, the president of the county's education association, said he didn't have any comment on the school closures. A spokeswoman for the Education Department said the decision on whether to pay staff or not would be made "district by district."