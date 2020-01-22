Development of The Nolan underway in downtown Casper

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He said they’re a bit behind schedule right now; the holidays and Casper’s incessant wind pushed back demolition. But now things are moving. So fast, in fact, that Hawley said he’s already in the process of selling several row houses and has locked down a new Casper business as well.

Jerad Stack, a longtime Wyoming entrepreneur and former director of the University of Wyoming Technology Business Center in Casper, has secured some space in The Nolan’s soon-to-be co-working space.

Stack plans to base his new business Flowstate, a pipeline leak detection software company, in the space because it suits the environment he’s looking for for his employees, he said.

“It feels much more modern and next generation,” he said.

Hawley is also seeing interest in the three-story row houses that will eventually be erected along David Street.

Four of the seven available units are currently in the process of being sold. The units are designed to effectively be live/work spaces, with an office or “flex” space on the first floor and living quarters on the second and third floors.

The “flex” space could be used as a storefront or a home office or really for whatever the buyer wanted to put there.