Development of The Nolan underway in downtown Casper

Downtown Casper is set to transform once again as the new owners of the former Plains Furniture property begin demolishing parts of the old building.
A demolition crew was already hard at work Tuesday afternoon, removing insulation from the large metal trusses that in the 1920s supported the city’s Nolan Chevrolet dealership. Beginning as early as next week, some of those trusses will start to go as well.
“It’s going to start changing every two weeks now,” said Kevin Hawley, one of the project’s developers.
By summer, Hawley expects a new co-working space to be completed, with an open-air courtyard where the trusses are soon to be removed.
The co-working space is only one component of a massive development called “The Nolan” that seeks to build up to 18 new residential row houses along Midwest and David streets and new office or commercial space behind them. The residential row houses will consist of seven three-story units with office space on the first floor and up to 11 two-story units.
Hawley, who sits on the Downtown Development Authority board, purchased the old Plains building with his fellow board member Brandon Daigle. The pair were a driving force behind David Street Station and they’re hoping this latest project will push Casper’s downtown even further.
“Once this is done, just like David Street Station, it’s going to bring more value and energy to downtown,” Hawley said.
But also like David Street Station, the project hasn’t been without controversy. Daigle and Hawley purchased the property for $500,000, about $1 million less than it had been appraised for. Some in the community had worried the low sale price was an insult to taxpayers whose money had been used when the city purchased the property years before.
The controversy almost killed the sale — Casper City Council voted against selling in October after hearing concerns about the purchase price. But the sale was resurrected at the following meeting and approved after council members had more time to study the issue.
Hawley said even with the low purchase price, he and Daigle are still taking on a significant risk to develop the property, which had been sitting vacant for years.
Plus, the pair are estimating The Nolan, once complete, will have an annual economic impact of $6.5 million between sales and property taxes and the money new downtown residents will spend on area businesses.
The timeline for completing the project is aggressive. Hawley hopes the co-working space will be finished by summer, and that the row houses will be ready for habitation by fall 2021.
He said they’re a bit behind schedule right now; the holidays and Casper’s incessant wind pushed back demolition. But now things are moving. So fast, in fact, that Hawley said he’s already in the process of selling several row houses and has locked down a new Casper business as well.
Jerad Stack, a longtime Wyoming entrepreneur and former director of the University of Wyoming Technology Business Center in Casper, has secured some space in The Nolan’s soon-to-be co-working space.
Stack plans to base his new business Flowstate, a pipeline leak detection software company, in the space because it suits the environment he’s looking for for his employees, he said.
“It feels much more modern and next generation,” he said.
Hawley is also seeing interest in the three-story row houses that will eventually be erected along David Street.
Four of the seven available units are currently in the process of being sold. The units are designed to effectively be live/work spaces, with an office or “flex” space on the first floor and living quarters on the second and third floors.
The “flex” space could be used as a storefront or a home office or really for whatever the buyer wanted to put there.
For this reason Hawley anticipated getting more calls from small business owners who would like to base their businesses downtown but either couldn’t find affordable office space or didn’t want to pay the overhead for an office as well as their mortgage payments.
“The real attraction with that is the price point,” Hawley said, pointing out that in the live/work model, the bill would be rolled into one.
The three-story row houses are currently listed as $450,000 on The Nolan’s price brochure.
Hawley has been fielding those calls, but he’s seeing more interest than he expected from the baby-boom generation. He attributes this to a growing desire for a “maintenance-free lifestyle.”
In a community like the one The Nolan promises to be, individual household maintenance is less than it would be for a typical residential home. There’s no backyard to mow in the summer heat, no winding driveway to plow through the winter. Plus the houses are in the heart of downtown, so those living in the units may not even need to use a car to access many city amenities, Hawley said.
In addition to the three-story houses, Hawley also has buyers for two of the two-story row houses that will sit behind the live/work houses. Those units are listed at $350,000.
When asked if the early interest he’s seeing in the development was vindication for the controversy around the purchase price, Hawley said he didn’t see it like that. While plenty of people have voiced interest in the project, there are still millions of dollars on the line.
He won’t be satisfied until they’ve come out ahead on their $8 million investment.
“We haven’t accomplished anything yet,” he said.
