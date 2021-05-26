Dial a designated driver with Natrona County Safe Ride

The service isn’t new — it’s been around for more than a decade at this point — and board member Rebekah Ladd said when it began in 2009 it was “highly utilized.”

Once Uber and Lyft arrived in Casper starting in 2017, though, she said fewer people have been using Safe Ride. Ladd, the spokesperson for the Casper Police Department, said any sober ride you can get is a good thing, but many people may not even know Safe Ride is an option (and a free one).

In 2021, the program is averaging about 15 rides in a month. Natrona County has averaged roughly 32 DUIs per month in the same time period.

“We’re really gearing up as we approach the summer season, especially after a year of COVID where we haven’t done anything,” Bloom said.

In addition to using the phone line and dispatchers, patrons can ask for a Safe Ride voucher at participating businesses. Hopefully, Ladd said, that makes it easier for people to call a ride when they're too drunk to get behind the wheel. It also allows people to call rides for a friend or anyone needing a safe way to get home.

“We all live and work in the same community, and we want our communities to be safe. So it's a shared buy-in for that common goal,” Bloom said.