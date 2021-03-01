'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' author Jeff Kinney to visit Casper

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"He's never been to Wyoming," she explained. "He did some research and thought, 'Let's just pick this bookstore.'"

Writers do host book signings in Wyoming, but it's rare to have an author of Kinney's stature visit the Equality State. There are more than 200 million copies of his "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series in print.

At Wind City Books, customers regularly purchase Kinney's books, said Berdahl, who worked at the shop for more than 4 1/2 years before becoming the owner.

"Almost every week, there is a kid discovering the 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' series," she said.

Still, the cost of a ticket won't be expensive. In fact, Berdahl said Kinney didn't want families to have to pay more than the cost of the book itself to participate. All of the typical fees that go along with a book signing have been taken care of.

"I can't even say how grateful I am," she said. "It's a big deal."

Tickets are now on sale by purchasing "Rowley Jefferson's Spooky Stories" at this link: tinyurl.com/wimpykidcasper. Participants over the age of 2 will have to wear masks when their car windows are open and will be required to stay in their vehicles at all times.

