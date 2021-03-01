'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' author Jeff Kinney to visit Casper

It's not easy to pull off a book signing in the age of COVID-19. Putting an author in a room packed with fans who want to lean in close for a signed book and a photograph isn't feasible.
But Jeff Kinney, author of the hugely popular kids book series "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," devised a way to hold a book event safely, even amid the pandemic. He's embarking on a drive-thru book tour to promote his newest offering, "Rowley Jefferson's Spooky Stories," with a stop in Casper on March 19.
Instead of a typical book signing, fans will navigate the haunted house-themed event in their cars, dodging zombies and giant spiders along the way. Each carload of fans will be presented with a signed copy of the book by Kinney, who will be available to take a socially distant photograph.
The event is being held in conjunction with Wind City Books and will be hosted in the Casper Star-Tribune parking lot. There will be 250 tickets for the drive-thru, which can be obtained by buying a copy of the book through Eventbrite. Each ticket will admit one carload of fans.
And how did an independent bookstore in downtown Casper score an event with Kinney? Miranda Berdahl, who took over as owner of Wind City Books on Feb. 1, got an email out of the blue, she said.
"He's never been to Wyoming," she explained. "He did some research and thought, 'Let's just pick this bookstore.'"
Writers do host book signings in Wyoming, but it's rare to have an author of Kinney's stature visit the Equality State. There are more than 200 million copies of his "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series in print.
At Wind City Books, customers regularly purchase Kinney's books, said Berdahl, who worked at the shop for more than 4 1/2 years before becoming the owner.
"Almost every week, there is a kid discovering the 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' series," she said.
Still, the cost of a ticket won't be expensive. In fact, Berdahl said Kinney didn't want families to have to pay more than the cost of the book itself to participate. All of the typical fees that go along with a book signing have been taken care of.
"I can't even say how grateful I am," she said. "It's a big deal."
Tickets are now on sale by purchasing "Rowley Jefferson's Spooky Stories" at this link: tinyurl.com/wimpykidcasper. Participants over the age of 2 will have to wear masks when their car windows are open and will be required to stay in their vehicles at all times.