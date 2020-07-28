Discovery Channel's 'Street Outlaws' may extend Casper stay

Napier said the city may repave the street, “to more appropriately accommodate the type of activity that would be on that surface.” He also said the city would not incur costs to host the production.

Mayor Steve Freel said he’d received an email of support for the production from the mayor of Bar Nunn earlier that day, adding he felt it was a win-win for Casper and could be a replacement for the economic loss of the College National Finals Rodeo, which was canceled as a precaution against spreading COVID-19.

Councilman and former Mayor Charlie Powell also said he felt this was a positive for Casper, saying it would expose the city to a national audience.

A member of the production team told the council he felt other shows may want to film in Casper after this and he plans to recommend the area to other producers.

“The people are great, the food’s good ... your environment is phenomenal,” he said.

With the council’s approval, cast and crew are almost set to race through north Casper. Most of the team went home for a break before returning to film. The representative present Tuesday said all cast and crew would be tested for COVID-19 before returning to Casper and upon arrival. Producers will also be tested weekly and strict symptom screening procedures will be in place, he said.

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.