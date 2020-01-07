District clarifies investigation not related to petroleum institute donation
District clarifies investigation not related to petroleum institute donation

First Day of School

Students wait in line during the second lunch hour on the first day of school in the newly renovated cafeteria on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, at Kelly Walsh High School.

 Jenna VonHofe, Star-Tribune

A Casper police investigation into a crowd-sourced fundraiser to pay off school debt is not related to a donation made last month by the Central Wyoming Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute, the Natrona County School District said in a statement. 

The donation by the institute was made last month and eliminated the outstanding breakfast and lunch debt for schools. 

That donation is unrelated to a crowdfunding effort that is now receiving scrutiny by the Casper Police Department. That effort was started on GoFundMe by a Casper woman, Brittny French, who police say is now a person of interest in the investigation. A $4,000 check related to that crowdfunding effort bounced last spring.

