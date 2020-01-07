District clarifies investigation not related to petroleum institute donation

A Casper police investigation into a crowd-sourced fundraiser to pay off school debt is not related to a donation made last month by the Central Wyoming Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute, the Natrona County School District said in a statement.

The donation by the institute was made last month and eliminated the outstanding breakfast and lunch debt for schools.

That donation is unrelated to a crowdfunding effort that is now receiving scrutiny by the Casper Police Department. That effort was started on GoFundMe by a Casper woman, Brittny French, who police say is now a person of interest in the investigation. A $4,000 check related to that crowdfunding effort bounced last spring.

