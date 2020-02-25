Dog lost after falling through ice at Morad Park

A dog is missing after falling through ice into the Platte River at Morad Park, the Casper Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.
The dog, a 5-year-old chocolate Labrador retriever named Zoe, fell into the water at the off-leash park around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the post. She was wearing an orange collar.
The department encourages anyone who may see the dog to contact animal protection officers at 307-235-8278.
"We would like to remind everyone to please be extremely careful when allowing pets to be off of a leash," the department said in the post. "Bodies of water, even when potentially iced over, present an enhanced danger to our furry friends."
The park is one of three in Casper that allows off-leash dogs, along with Lake McKenzie Dog Park and Dylan's Park near the Tate Pumphouse. Of those, Morad is the only park with access to water that is not fenced off.
The city has plans to add a fourth dog park on the east side of town.