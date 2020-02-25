Dog lost after falling through ice at Morad Park

A dog is missing after falling through ice into the Platte River at Morad Park, the Casper Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

The dog, a 5-year-old chocolate Labrador retriever named Zoe, fell into the water at the off-leash park around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the post. She was wearing an orange collar.

The department encourages anyone who may see the dog to contact animal protection officers at 307-235-8278.

"We would like to remind everyone to please be extremely careful when allowing pets to be off of a leash," the department said in the post. "Bodies of water, even when potentially iced over, present an enhanced danger to our furry friends."