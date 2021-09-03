Dogs are chasing wetland wildlife away near Morad. A fence may bring the birds back

Once, a small wetland area off the North Platte in Casper was home to local birds, amphibians and small animals. Zach Hutchinson, a naturalist with Audubon Rockies, points at the swath of cattails and tall grasses just past the paved trail and rattles off a list of animals that used to inhabit the area — blackbirds, ducks, frogs, salamanders and more.
But the area is unprotected from the daily stream of walkers, runners and off-leash dogs that run through the grass and scare off the wildlife.
“These are marshes that should be full of red-winged blackbirds, and there’s not a single blackbird out there,” Hutchinson says. “The dogs run through it and scare everything up and they just don’t find it a suitable nesting habitat.”
To protect the wetland from disruption, and bring back those animals to their native ecosystem, Casper’s local Murie Audubon Society is leading the charge to install new, low fencing around the area next to Morad Park to keep those unwanted visitors out.
This particular wetland complex, which is fed by a spring, is warmer than most, which means it doesn’t freeze over as early as other ponds in the area.
Right now, there’s a tall chain link fence cutting through the wetland near the Wyoming Game and Fish Department office, which the agency plans on taking down. It denotes where the agency’s land begins and Murie Audubon’s ends, but Hutchinson says it’s also inhibiting movement for small animals in the area.
Beyond the patch of wetland owned by Murie Audubon -- the only land the society owns in Casper -- the city owns and maintains the rest of the area butting up to Morad Park and a network of trails. Originally, the plan was to just fence off the area owned by the Audubon Society, but cooperation from Game and Fish and the city of Casper has allowed a larger area to be enclosed.
“Basically it just ensures that all of this wetland complex is connected and protected,” Hutchinson says. “If it’s protected, it will likely return to a much more usable habitat.”
Birds including the rail -- a secretive marsh bird -- red-winged blackbirds, common yellowthroat, wood ducks and gadwall will hopefully return to the area after the fence goes up. Right now, most birds in the area are tree-top nesters, which aren’t as affected by dogs down below.
There are also amphibians including chorus and leopard frogs, toads and salamanders that should return to use the pond to lay their eggs, since it doesn’t have fish that will eat them.
The fence, which will be installed about 50 feet back from the riverside trail, won’t affect anyone who uses Morad Park or likes to let their dogs off-leash in the area. There are still several other wetland complexes in the park that will remain open.
The only part that will be off-limits, both to human and canine feet, will be the small wetland that signs in the area already warn walkers to avoid.
Plans say the low wire fence will run along the trail, around the wetland and up along the hill bordered by Wyoming Boulevard, to discourage dogs on that section of the trail from running down into the area. The fence will be high enough off the ground to let small animals move under it while keeping out dogs, and won’t totally close off access to the area so larger species can still access it by walking around.
“It’ll be a nice visual to say, hey, the dogs have to be on leash past that sign there,” Hutchinson says, pointing at the Murie Audubon marker on the side of the trail.
The area, which used to be a piggery before the Audubon Society bought it several decades ago, may eventually also have educational signage put up around it to help explain the wetland’s significance to the passing public.
The project shouldn’t take too long to complete, Hutchinson says, and Murie Audubon is providing the funding and materials to make it happen. With the help of a local Eagle Scout, Wyatt Warner, and a couple possible city volunteer days, most of the fence should be up by the end of September.
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.