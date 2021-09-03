Dogs are chasing wetland wildlife away near Morad. A fence may bring the birds back

Beyond the patch of wetland owned by Murie Audubon -- the only land the society owns in Casper -- the city owns and maintains the rest of the area butting up to Morad Park and a network of trails. Originally, the plan was to just fence off the area owned by the Audubon Society, but cooperation from Game and Fish and the city of Casper has allowed a larger area to be enclosed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Basically it just ensures that all of this wetland complex is connected and protected,” Hutchinson says. “If it’s protected, it will likely return to a much more usable habitat.”

Birds including the rail -- a secretive marsh bird -- red-winged blackbirds, common yellowthroat, wood ducks and gadwall will hopefully return to the area after the fence goes up. Right now, most birds in the area are tree-top nesters, which aren’t as affected by dogs down below.

There are also amphibians including chorus and leopard frogs, toads and salamanders that should return to use the pond to lay their eggs, since it doesn’t have fish that will eat them.

The fence, which will be installed about 50 feet back from the riverside trail, won’t affect anyone who uses Morad Park or likes to let their dogs off-leash in the area. There are still several other wetland complexes in the park that will remain open.