Casper’s popular summer Art Walk will kick off this week with its new name — First Thursdays.

The rebranding comes with little change to the event but highlights the local artisan meet-up that will occur every Thursday for the summer.

“By rebranding, we seek to create an inclusive platform that brings together artists, art lovers, and the community at large,” Casper nonprofit Art 321 said in a statement. “First Thursdays Casper will continue to be a gathering place for people of all backgrounds to engage with art, support local talent, and experience the diverse cultural tapestry of our city.”

A Casper Art Walk Facebook post explained the rebrand is the result of the festival’s organizing partners not having “the capacity to put on this event and ensure its success for artists, participating businesses, and the community as a whole.”

Art 321 — which focuses on promoting art in communities in Wyoming — will serve as the main organizer during this summer’s three downtown First Thursday events and the recent rebrand.

Despite rebranding and organizational partner shake-ups, the summer artisan event will be joined by downtown institutions like Scarlows Art and Coffee, Art 321, Goedickes, The Drinkery by Corey, Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana and The Gaslight Social. This week’s First Thursday of June will occur from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and will also include live music along with various artisan booths.

