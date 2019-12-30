Downtown Casper businesses report strong holiday sales despite weather, short season

Some shops remained closed the next day, including Sonic Rainbow. Owner Jude Carino called a snow day that Saturday out of concern for drivers’ safety, and it didn't seem to hurt sales, he said.

“We had the best Black Friday ever for us — and that’s 24 years,” he said. “And it’s probably the best holiday season in this decade.”

Merchants that opened despite the weather reported still-steady business, even with at least small hits to Small Business Saturday sales.

Three out-of-town authors booked for Wind City Books’ Small Business Saturday signing event had to reschedule but returned for dates in December. The weather likely cut into the day's sales, though numbers remained up for the season, manager Miranda Berdahl said.

“Yeah, and you know what, it was still busy, even though the weather was horrible,” she said. “People still showed up.”

Toy Town's Small Business Saturday numbers held close to last year’s, and the shop was among those that felt a rebound later, owner Dalene Lockhart said. The Saturday before Christmas was the toy store's best day for since opening in 1985, she added.