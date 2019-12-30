Downtown Casper businesses report strong holiday sales despite weather, short season

The crew at Donells Candies in downtown Casper stayed busy earlier this month to replenish candy after an unexpected holiday sales surge and a last-minute rush.
“We were definitely pleasantly surprised and almost exhausted from it,” Donells president Mike Stepp said.
Several downtown businesses reported strong holiday sales despite a heavy snowstorm that hit the night before Small Business Saturday during an already short holiday shopping season.
Merchants credited a variety of influences, including an improving economy, a more attractive downtown and growing local support.
“I think it was better overall for most of us,” Stepp said.
Strong sales amid seasonal challenges
Several downtown merchants felt a boost in fourth-quarter and holiday sales despite Thanksgiving's later date this year shortening the official holiday season.
Holiday sales were the best in several years for Donells, and Stepp roughly estimated numbers for the year's final quarter up at least 11 percent over last year.
“And I think that probably for the entire quarter, it was a record,” he said. “And for the month of December it was pretty close.”
Sales in the final week leading up to Christmas increased by 24 percent over last year. The shop made 250 individual sales Dec. 23 — the most since the days surrounding the 2017 total solar eclipse, Stepp said. Christmas Eve brought 130 sales even with the store closing early and running out of popular candies.
“So we’re happy that this quarter was very good,” he said. “It actually caught us by surprise so we didn’t have as much inventory as we could have sold.”
The century-old Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters storefront and 25-year-old R.W. Taubert Wyoming Lifestyle Clothing Company enjoyed a significant boost in fourth-quarter sales to top a strong year, co-owner of the family business set Robert Taubert said.
“I know we are going to have it looks like probably our record year,” he said. “The 100-year anniversary is our record year.”
Next Level Games likely doubled seasonal sales this year, though few people knew about the new shop when it opened in early December last year in the Wolcott Galleria, co-owner Teresa Bisbee said.
Holiday sales weren’t bad, though not quite as high as the owners hoped amid inclement weather including the untimely November storm that closed the shop, she said.
But the season isn’t quite over for the game store, where many customers spend money they received for Christmas and last January’s numbers beat its 2018 holiday sales.
“You know, kids got grandma’s Christmas cards and things like that,” she said, “So I kind of consider December and January the holiday shopping.”
A snowstorm that hit Casper the Friday evening after Thanksgiving shut down all the highways around Casper — including about 300 miles of Interstate 25 — and brought several inches of snow to town.
Some shops remained closed the next day, including Sonic Rainbow. Owner Jude Carino called a snow day that Saturday out of concern for drivers’ safety, and it didn't seem to hurt sales, he said.
“We had the best Black Friday ever for us — and that’s 24 years,” he said. “And it’s probably the best holiday season in this decade.”
Merchants that opened despite the weather reported still-steady business, even with at least small hits to Small Business Saturday sales.
Three out-of-town authors booked for Wind City Books’ Small Business Saturday signing event had to reschedule but returned for dates in December. The weather likely cut into the day's sales, though numbers remained up for the season, manager Miranda Berdahl said.
“Yeah, and you know what, it was still busy, even though the weather was horrible,” she said. “People still showed up.”
Toy Town's Small Business Saturday numbers held close to last year’s, and the shop was among those that felt a rebound later, owner Dalene Lockhart said. The Saturday before Christmas was the toy store's best day for since opening in 1985, she added.
“We’re on the road of recovery,” she said. “Especially with it being a short season, we’re really pleased with the numbers we have. They were up over last year, which was a long season.”
Business boosters
Merchants including Stepp pointed to economic improvement helping holiday sales. Donells' corporate sales, much of which consist of holiday packages companies order for their employees and clients, were up 40 percent, he said. He attributes some of the spike to marketing, but he’s also seeing a change in the types of companies.
“That’s up a bunch, and it had fallen off a lot in 2015 when the oil bust hit,” Stepp said. “And most of what we’ve gained back has not been in oil and gas as much.”
Now replacing a lot of those sales are many local banks, insurance companies, law firms, real estate and industrial companies now taking on customers outside of oil and gas, he said. He’s also seen a growth in size of the orders from medical companies and a large increase in the number of finance companies.
“And I think we’re starting to diversify,” Stepp said.
Downtown improvements, including David Street Station, have brought more foot traffic to the neighborhood, several merchants said.
“Instead of driving to Fort Collins, they’re driving downtown,” Stepp said. “And you get that pattern going and people will start to shop as well. We’re starting to see that because it’s in place for three years.”
Several shops also gave credit to loyal customers and support for local shopping, including Wind City Books.
“But I feel like the overall attitude and the change as far as people really focusing on shopping local, you can tell the difference,” Berdahl said. “Slowly, but surely, it’s coming through.”
