ALMA Home in downtown Casper has probably the only powder room in the city that’s covered in a cow-printed wallpaper.

ALMA, which has a boutique, office spaces, a design room and a soon-to-be Airbnb, is owned by Lauren Griffith, an interior designer from Casper. She held her soft opening in April. Now, the Airbnb portion of the store is almost ready.

Clients and vendors coming from out of town, and sometimes from around the state, can stay over. The apartment space, which is just behind the second floor of ALMA, can also house other guests, including the general public. If the unit doesn’t do well on Airbnb, she’ll just put it up for rent as an apartment, she said.

Outside of the cow-themed wallpaper, the space also has ski-themed and horseshoe-printed walls. Griffith described the aesthetic she was going for as “cheeky Western,” a mix of vintage and new pieces that aims to blend the cowboy and urban vibes.

Reusing is a big part of Griffith’s design philosophy. The building itself used to be a brothel – “I’m still trying to find out more about the history,” she said – and then the apartment was a dance studio, completely open inside when Griffith got into it.

As she gained more and more residential clients (the designer does commercial and residential spaces), she was frustrated at the lack of design centers in Casper. She needed to touch products and materials, she said; be able to show them to her clients, and she either had to travel long distances to do that or trust her gut with online shopping.

So she opened up the retail store portion, and she has offices upstairs behind it for her and her employees. The design center, which is focused on clients needing specific design services, will be done soon.

As a native Wyomingite, she thinks Casper has a lot of opportunity within its city limits and a lot of potential for growth.

“Growing up here, I never thought I’d move back,” she said. “I like so many things about it now, but I wanna see more interesting growth and interesting ideas.”

Yet the Equality State’s ruggedness is endearing to her, even if it does mean that it’s always playing catch-up with other states and cities, trend-wise.

“That’s one thing I love about Wyoming,” she said. “A lot of it’s undiscovered or it’s still under the radar enough that you feel like it’s authentic.”

Mere seconds after she said that, a helper walked up the stairs of the apartment with a metal chair. The seat was shaped like a horse’s rump, and it was situated on lifelike horse legs. There was even a footrest shaped like a horseshoe.

“Yay, Russell! Right over here,” Griffith said as she laughed in delight. “Oh, my gosh, you guys, I said cheeky Western. It’s so funny. I want everyone in here who stays to get their picture somewhere, and I thought, ‘That’s it.’”

Where did she find such an intriguing piece? The Wyoming Seller’s Market in downtown Casper.

“I could not believe my fortune,” she said.

The chair sat proudly in its new spot next to the kitchen counter.