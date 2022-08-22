Downtown is home to 10 murals. An audio tour offers a new way to experience them.

Visit Casper, Natrona County’s Travel and Tourism Council, created a new dial-in audio tour for Casper’s murals.
So far, it includes 10 murals contributed by three different artists. Visit Casper plans to add more in the future.
The council wanted to give visitors a new way to engage with the city, Visit Casper spokesperson Tia Troy said.
“Murals are kind of an ever-growing attraction for destinations throughout the entire country,” she said.
During the tour, artists share the stories behind the murals, how they designed the pieces and what the paintings mean to them.
Visit Casper worked closely with artist Tony Elmore to put together a list of all the murals in the city, Troy said.
Eight of 10 works in the audio tour are Elmore’s — including a mural honoring Rev. James Reeb, a Casper-grown civil rights activist who was
killed by segregationists while participating in the Selma-Montgomery marches of 1965.
The mural wasn’t meant to focus on Reed himself, Elmore says in the audio tour, “but rather his impact and his legacy of standing up for the underserved.”
The piece, completed in 2019, depicts Reeb linking arms and marching with civil rights leaders Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., Annie Cooper, Jimmy Lee Jackson, Rev. Orloff Miller and Rev. Clark Olsen. Mini scenes depicting Reeb’s life and legacy trail behind them.
You can find it on Center Street between Second Street and Midwest Avenue.
Another mural included in the tour is “Prometheus Bound” by artist Roy Uptain.
Located behind the Nicolayasen Art Museum, the mural is a nod to the Prometheus statue in front of the Natrona County library just across the street.
In the audio tour, Uptain calls the piece a “contemporary interpretation” of the Prometheus myth — more specifically, a commentary on Wyoming’s history.
Prometheus is regarded a hero for stealing fire from Mount Olympus and giving it to humankind, Uptain says, but “promethean rebellion isn’t always a good thing.” The piece portrays that through images of Wyoming’s industrialization and the impact the “pursuit of power” has on people, he says.
The mural tour is live 24-hours-a-day, so people can participate whenever they want, at their own pace.
To start the tour, check out Visit Casper’s mural map, located on its website,
visitcasper.com. Dial 307-224-2469, and plug in each mural’s location codes on the map to begin listening.
A look back: Casper family honors Rev. James Reeb in Selma
Fifty-Year March
John Reeb looks through boxes full of memories of his late father, Rev. James Reeb, on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2015, at his home in Casper. John was just 13 when his father, a Unitarian Universalist minister, was killed in Selma, Alabama, after traveling from Boston to march with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. John decided to face the legacy and death of his father after a near-death experience in August. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
Fifty-Year March
John Reeb looks through boxes filled with memories of his father, Rev. James Reeb, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2015, at his home in Casper. Rev. Reeb was killed in Selma, Alabama, in March 1965 for his support of the civil rights movement. The Reeb family has about a dozen boxes filled with memories from across the country of Rev. James Reeb, from news clippings about his death to transcripts and recordings of memorial sermons to letters, both offering support and condemnation for the civil rights supporter's actions in Selma. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
Fifty-Year March
John Reeb, the oldest son of the late Rev. James Reeb, gives up a photo of his father to his daughter Leah after standing for a family portrait in front of Casper's First Presbyterian Church, where Rev. Reeb was first ordained in 1953. A near-death experience led to John's decision to come to terms with his father's legacy and death in the months leading up to the 50th anniversary of the Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights marches, where Rev. Reeb was attacked and killed in March 1965 when John was just 13 years old. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
Fifty-Year March
John Reeb reads a news clipping about the trial of the men accused of killing his father, the Rev. James Reeb, who was clubbed on the head after leaving a cafe with two other Unitarian ministers on March 9, 1965, in Selma, Alabama, during the voting rights campaign. The men were acquitted. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
Fifty-Year March
Shortly before leaving for the premiere of the movie "Selma," Leah Reeb looks through boxes filled with news clippings, letters, mementos and other memories of her late grandfather Rev. James Reeb on Friday, Jan. 9, 2015, at her home in Casper. Rev. Reeb was attacked and killed in Selma, Alabama, in March 1965 after answering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s call to clergy across the nation to join him in the Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march. Reeb's death sparked outrage across the country, leading Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act of 1965. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
Fifty-Year March
First light reaches the span of the Edmund Pettus Bridge over the Alabama River on Saturday, March 7, 2015, in Selma, Alabama. The town of roughly 20,000 woke to a downtown transformed to accommodate thousands of visitors from across the world who had traveled for the 50th anniversary of the "Bloody Sunday" march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
Fifty-Year March
The night before visiting the site where his father was brutally attacked, John Reeb takes a moment to himself in his Montgomery, Alabama, hotel room. "Back when I had all the opportunities in the world - the different anniversaries, the dedications such as the Civil Rights Memorial Wall - I was still ... I didn't have any desire to go face that, I guess - be a part of it," John said. "There was still too much, not hatred, but I just didn't want to go down south." (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
Fifty-Year March
While his family watches video from the day's events, John Reeb prepares for bed on the eve of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Saturday, March 7, 2015, in Montgomery, Alabama. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
Fifty-Year March
The family of the late Rev. James Reeb, including his daughter Karen Reeb, left, and granddaughter Corrie Lubenow, join the congregation in song on Thursday, March 5, 2015, during a memorial service for martyrs of the civil rights movement at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Selma, Alabama. John Reeb's health prevented him from joining his family on their six-hour round trip from Atlanta to Selma due to health reasons. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
Fifty-Year March
John Reeb passes the former Walker's Cafe, where his father, the Rev. James Reeb, dined with fellow Unitarian ministers Orloff Miller and Clark Olsen before the three were attacked on March 9, 1965, in Selma, Alabama. The Rev. Reeb died two days after the attack in a Birmingham hospital, one week after John's 13th birthday. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
Fifty-Year March
With his wife Norine at his side, John Reeb comforts his mother, Marie, at the site of the fatal attack on his father, the Rev. James Reeb, on Saturday, March 7, 2015, in Selma, Alabama. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
Fifty-Year March
After visiting the site of the deadly attack on his father, the Rev. James Reeb, John Reeb and his daughter, Leah, walk through downtown Selma, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2015. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
Fifty-Year March
John Reeb, center, and his family join the Rev. Clark Olsen and the Rev. Orloff Miller at the site of the attack on his father, the Rev. James Reeb, and the two Unitarian ministers on Saturday, March 7, 2015, in Selma, Alabama. "In a way, I guess I was having a different picture of how the event would unfold," John said. "To tell you the truth, I wish I would've been alone for a little bit. Just to reflect. There was just too much going on." (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
Fifty-Year March
Sitting at the site of the Rev. James Reeb's memorial, Rev. Orloff Miller points out an old photograph of Walker's Cafe, where he dined with Reeb and Rev. Clark Olsen before being attacked, on Saturday, March 7, 2015, in Selma, Alabama. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
Fifty-Year March
Donning bow ties in honor of the late Rev. James Reeb, John Reeb, right, marches across the Edmund Pettus Bridge beside his mother Marie Reeb and daughter Corrie Lubenow on March 8 in Selma, Alabama. The family traveled to Selma for the 50th anniversary of the Selma-to-Montgomery marches, where the Rev. James Reeb was killed for his support of the civil rights movement before he was able to complete the march.
Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune
Fifty-Year March
Dick Howlett lays a bouquet of flowers at a memorial for the Rev. James Reeb on Saturday, March 7, 2015, outside the Old Depot Museum in Selma, Alabama. Howlett remembers Reeb as his caring youth minister during his service at All Souls Church in Washington, D.C., where Howlett's father served as minister. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
Fifty-Year March
John Reeb takes his mother Marie's hand on Sunday, March 8, 2015, as the family crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, in memory of their patriarch, the Rev. James Reeb, who was killed in Selma during the March 1965 campaign for equal voting rights for African Americans. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
Fifty-Year March
"They told him to take the wheelchair, but he's been fighting it," Norine Reeb said about her husband John, as the family prepared to march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, March 8, 2015, in Selma, Alabama. John often experiences a great deal of pain in his feet and was worried about whether he would be able to complete the march across the bridge in memory of his father. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
Fifty-Year March
Donning bow ties to pay homage to the Rev. James Reeb, John Reeb speaks with his mother, Marie, as the family prepares to march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, March 8, 2015, in Selma, Alabama, fulfilling the goal that his father was never able to achieve before he was killed in March 1965. "We'll march across and be able to say to my dad, 'We've done this, and I hope you're proud of us,'" John said. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
Fifty-Year March
Flanked by his daughter Corrie Lubenow, left, and his wife Norine, right, John Reeb takes in the sights as tens of thousands of people complete a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, March 8, 2015, in Selma, Alabama, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the "Bloody Sunday" attack on protesters during the Selma-to-Montgomery marches. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
Fifty-Year March
John Reeb, third from left, is recognized alongside his family, including his mother Marie, left, and daughter Leah, right on Sunday, March 8, 2015, after crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. The march marked the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," when police attacked black demonstrators marching to Montgomery for equal voting rights. The horrific events prompted Reeb's father, the Rev. James Reeb, to join the cause in Selma, where he was killed for his support of the movement. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
Fifty-Year March
John Reeb takes in the sight of tens of thousands of people during the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, March 8, 2015, in Selma, Alabama. The march marked the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," when police attacked black demonstrators marching to Montgomery for equal voting rights. The horrific events prompted Reeb's father, the Rev. James Reeb, to join the cause in Selma, where he was killed for his support of the movement. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Dorgan
