Drive-thru assistance puts food on the table in Casper

Rows of boxes filled with dry goods covered the concrete on Tuesday at the Salvation Army’s Goodstein Center for Hope in downtown Casper. A line of cars wrapped around the building, down Wolcott Street and back to Midwest Avenue.

From 9 a.m. to noon, volunteers delivered dry goods, produce, butter, milk and a Thanksgiving turkey into the trunks of idling vehicles. A volunteer would ask how many families in each vehicle needed help, before calling out the answer to the team.

“Two-family!” one shouted.

The drive-thru was a joint effort by the Salvation Army Casper Corps and Joshua’s Storehouse and Distribution Center. Volunteers, students from Natrona County High School and a handful of officers from the Casper Police Department also lent a hand.

Maj. Trish Simeroth, a corps officer for the Salvation Army, said they expected to serve 400 families that day.

Cars lined up behind orange cones on Wolcott Street and Collins Drive. Volunteers stood in the road directing traffic. Some cars queued up before 8 a.m., volunteers said.

One man chose to forego the line by showing up on foot.

“Easier to just walk across,” he said, walking away with a turkey in hand.

Still, things were going pretty smoothly, said Cpt. Tim Simeroth. He’s another officer at the Casper Salvation Army, and is married to Trish.

The nonprofit started the drive last Thanksgiving. Turnout was huge, Simeroth said, and it caught the organization off-guard. At one point, the line of cars reached all the way to First Interstate Bank.

This year, the Salvation Army teamed up with Joshua’s Storehouse, which has helped streamline the operation, Simeroth said.

Joshua’s Storehouse put together the pantry items while the Salvation Army handled the wet goods.

The turkeys were paid for by private donations and grants, said Simeroth. By 11 a.m., they had run out, so they supplied ham and chickens in their place.

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a heavy economic toll on families, and more are relying on food banks to make ends meet, said Kody Allen, executive director of Joshua’s Storehouse.

“We knew that this year people were going to need a lot of help for thanksgiving,” Allen said.

Joshua’s Storehouse served around 9,000 people in 2019, he said. This year, they’ve already assisted about 12,700.

Students from Natrona County High School schlepped boxes filled with cereal, canned food, mac and cheese, soup broth and peanut butter into the backs of idling cars.

They squinted against the wind, which was blowing dust in everyone’s faces. A big cloud shaped like a spinning top hung in the sky. Altocumulus lenticularis. A sign of a breezy fall day.

It’s nice to see so many people face-to-face, Trish Simeroth said. The pandemic has been isolating for people in need. She worries about Casper families, especially older people, who have weathered a lot of the last two years alone.

Events like these, she said, are a chance to reach out, say hello, and ask how you are.

“Need has no season,” she said, recalling a famous Salvation Army saying.

