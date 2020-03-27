Drive-thru mobile food pantries set around state

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled 15 mobile food pantries across the state, beginning next week and extending through April.

These pantries will feature the a new drive-thru model that will protect the public, the staff and volunteers during this time of social distancing.

Check the website for more information and any updates to the schedule at wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming.

Families in immediate need of food assistance may contact local partner agencies of Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies by going to the website and seeking the partnering agencies list.

Nearly half of the mobile pantries are still in need of volunteers. All volunteers must be pre-registered. Volunteers will assist with set-up, help with food distribution and help clean up after the events. To volunteer, call Myriam at 232-4020.

March 31, 1 to 3 p.m., Worland, fairgrounds, volunteers needed.

April 1, 1 to 3 p.m., Torrington, 1923 Main St.

April 2, 1 to 3 p.m., Afton, location tba, volunteers needed.

April 3, 1 to 3 p.m., Evanston, location tba, volunteers needed.

April 3, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Rock River, fire hall.

April 10, 10 a.m. to noon, Medicine Bow, fire hall, volunteers needed.

April 10, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Kaycee, high school.

April 11, 1 to 3 p.m., Riverton, Foundation for Nations.

April 11, 1 to 3 p.m., Laramie, Interfaith Good Samaritan.

April 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Moorcroft, 101 S. Belle Fourche

April 18, 1 to 3 p.m., Gillette, tba, volunteers needed.

April 21, noon to 2 p.m., Buffalo, fairgrounds.

April 24, time tba, Evansville, Aspen T. Park.

April 25, 1 to 3 p.m., Worland, fairgrounds, volunteers needed.

April 25, 1 to 3 p.m., Sheridan, location tba.

