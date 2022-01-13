Driver dead in rollover crash north of Casper on Wednesday

A Casper man died in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 north of Casper on Wednesday, Wyoming Highway Patrol confirmed Thursday.

Brett Briscoe, 53, was taken to Wyoming Medical Center after the crash Wednesday afternoon where he succumbed to injuries.

According to WHP, this is the first death on Wyoming roads in 2022.

By this time in 2021, there had reportedly been seven deaths on the state's roadways, compared to two at this time in 2020.

Highway Patrol said in a release they are investigating driver inattention as a potential factor in the crash.

Briscoe was reportedly driving north on the interstate in a 1988 Chevrolet Corsica when the car veered off the left side of the road. According to Highway Patrol, he overcorrected and lost control, causing the vehicle to turn over after driving off the road to the right.

