Driver in fatal crash with Casper waste truck identified as Rhode Island resident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has identified the driver who died in a crash Thursday with a Casper waste truck.

Rocky Vaughan, 44, of Rhode Island was driving a Nissan Frontier south on North Poplar Road, approaching the intersection with Events Drive, when it hit the front tire on the driver's side of the solid waste vehicle. Vaughan was ejected from the Nissan, according to the department's fatal crash report.

Evidence on the scene suggests Vaughan did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection, the report said.

Driver inattention, cellphone use and a possible medical condition are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

Vaughan was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0