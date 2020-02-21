Drumming, dance theater focus of short slate

A final drumming circle, a dance theater experience and a family day ending the Casper College Humanities Festival are on the slate for Saturday. Here is a summary, as provided to the Star-Tribune.
A new self-defense clinic will be held at the Casper Recreation Center on February 22. This clinic for ages 16 and over will teach awareness and insight on how to avoid getting into compromising situations that might arise with other people. Instructor Jessica McQuistion has over 20 years of experience and has been teaching Martial Arts for seven years. There will be an on-your-own lunch break from 12 to 1 pm. Pre-registration is required. For further information or to register, please call the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th St. or go online at www.activecasper.com.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Casper Community Drum Circle is ending. This Saturday will be the last performance at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church downtown. They have been blessed for nine years of being a part of the music scene here in Casper. Thanks Casper for wonderful experiences and support. Come jam one last time.
The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd, will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is behind the home off Lincoln Street. Please plan to tour the home and welcome new house manager Leilani DeClue.
The final day of the Casper College Humanities Festival takes place in the Crawford Room at the Natrona County Library. Titled “Family Afternoon of Mystery, Mayhem and Madness with a Movie,” the day will begin at 1 p.m. with a craft creating monkey masks and binoculars. From 2-4 p.m. the 1995 film “Jumanji” will be shown and pizza will be served.
Learn how to make a small leather valet tray to keep your life organized using the Natrona County Library's leather working equipment at 1 p.m. in the Creation Station. Register online at bit.ly/LWvalet. All supplies provided at no cost. Limit of eight participants.
Called an “immersive experience” by director Aaron M. Wood, “The Yellow Wallpaper” is a dance adaptation of a short story by Charlotte Perkins Gilman at 7:30 p.m. in the Thomas H. Empey Studio Theatre. The production is recommended for ages 10 and up. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students 5-18 and are available online at caspercollegearts.cc, by phone at 268-2500 or one hour before each performance, for that performance only.
