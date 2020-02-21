Drumming, dance theater focus of short slate

A final drumming circle, a dance theater experience and a family day ending the Casper College Humanities Festival are on the slate for Saturday. Here is a summary, as provided to the Star-Tribune.

A new self-defense clinic will be held at the Casper Recreation Center on February 22. This clinic for ages 16 and over will teach awareness and insight on how to avoid getting into compromising situations that might arise with other people. Instructor Jessica McQuistion has over 20 years of experience and has been teaching Martial Arts for seven years. There will be an on-your-own lunch break from 12 to 1 pm. Pre-registration is required. For further information or to register, please call the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th St. or go online at www.activecasper.com.

IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

