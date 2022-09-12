'Duck Dynasty' star will speak at Wednesday's Boys and Girls Club breakfast

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming will welcome "Duck Dynasty" star Willie Robertson to its annual fundraising breakfast on Wednesday morning.

Robertson will serve as the keynote speaker at the organization's 24th annual awards and recognition breakfast, which will be held at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

The breakfast will also honor Brad and Jan Cundy, a Casper couple who founded Cundy Asphalt Paving Construction and Keyhole Technologies.

After they lost their son Matthew to suicide in 2011, Brad and Jan have worked on the issue of suicide prevention in Wyoming. They've also given extensively in the Casper area.

The breakfast will also feature four Youth of the Year finalists, one of whom will be selected at the event. That young person will receive a $7,500 scholarship and advance to the statewide Youth of the Year competition in February.

Brad Hopkins, executive director of the Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, will be honored with the Mick and Susie McMurry Cowboy Code Try Award.

Each person at the breakfast will receive copies of a new book, "Wyoming Try" which highlights the stories of 12 Wyomingites who've done extraordinary things.

The breakfast is free to attend, but guests are asked to make a contribution to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.

Doors open at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, with breakfast at 6:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 7 a.m.

For tickets or more information, visit bgccw.org, or call 307-235-4079.